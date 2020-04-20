GTA 6 ‘early development’ status doubted by Grand Theft Auto community leakers

Rockstar’s next Grand Theft Auto game is already in development, according to a reliable industry source

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in early development, according a report from outgoing Kokatu games reporter Jason Schreier.

The article, which is largely about the shape of Rockstar’s development culture and how it’s changed since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, also contained a little gem about the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

The report notes that top executive Jennifer Kolbe has been working on improving the studio’s culture over the past year, and is eager for staff at the development studio to feel less pressured by ‘crunch’ (the final period of intense work before a game ships).

Whilst investigating how internal office culture has changed since the last shipped game, Kokatu notes how management has been organised for the company’s next game, GTA 6.

Apparently, the studio will “‘start out with a moderately sized release […] that is then expanded with regular updates over time, which may help mitigate stress and crunch”.

So you may expect the next GTA game to be smaller than GTA V was at launch, but see the same level of support post-release – possibly with more single-player content arriving in-game to support its multiplayer modes.

Kokatu claims that the project is “still early in development”, though, so don’t expect to be getting your hands on the release any time soon.

“When production ramps up and the game gets closer to launching, will overtime come with it?” asks Schreier in his report.

“Will Rockstar’s employees then face the pressure of months of crunch in order to finish all of the ambitious work it takes to make a Rockstar game?”

As per Daily Express, some notable community members and veteran leakers in the GTA scene have debated the claim that the game is in its early development stage.

TezFunz2 and Yan2295 both tweeted their opinion on the Kotaku article.

Yan2295 suggested thee game was actually likely to be in the “early stages of testing”, rather than the early stages of development. “Despite what Jason said, there is absolutely no way GTA 6 is still in early stages,” the leaker added.

“I’m telling, it’s just not possible. Unless they have a very weird definition of “early stages”. Maybe early stages of testing, sure, but not of development.”

Notable leaker TezFunz2 also added: “Next title, a new GTA title is in “early stages of development”? It’s hard to believe that when I’m hearing it’s “halfway done” or even beyond that.

“Take note that RDR2 took approximately 8 or 7 years worth of development, main production started right after RDR1 release & recording sessions began in 2013.”

Rockstar has still not officially announced the next Grand Theft Auto game, but eager gamers are hoping for a formal reveal soon.