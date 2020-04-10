GTA 6 release date: New Grand Theft Auto news is good for PS5 and Xbox One X

THE next Grand Theft Auto game may not launch for years, but that won’t affect Microsoft and Sony as they look to make the PS5 and Xbox Series X their next big success stories.

Analysts believe that now is a good time to back Take-Two Interactive stock, and part of that it down to GTA 6. Yet to be unveiled or talked about officially by Rockstar Games, the next Grand Theft Auto game is going to have a hard time topping the success of GTA 5. Now one of the best-selling games ever, much of this continuing success is down to the game’s popular multiplayer mode, GTA Online.

But the most recent reports suggest that the GTA 6 release date might not be coming for several years, so why is now a good time to invest in Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games? While there are a number of reasons why the Motley Fool is backing Take-Two stock right now, the Grand Theft Auto franchise looks set to be a big part of the company’s future plans. Commenting on Take-Two’s announcement that they had a lot of games coming over the next five years, the report from Motley Fool adds: “What is undoubtedly under development is Grand Theft Auto VI. “With new consoles launching this fall, Take-Two’s Rockstar Games — the studio that develops the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises — will likely be planning some new launches in the next few years to capitalize on the growth of the new hardware systems.

“Given that it’s been more than six years since the last release, it seems reasonable to expect the new Grand Theft Auto title to be announced within the next few years.” Such a long wait will spell doom for current-gen gamers waiting for GTA 6 to land on PS4 and Xbox One. But as noted above, the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will provide Rockstar Games with more fertile ground to grow its gaming base. Another advantage of GTA 6 being further out is that other games could be released in between, with the Motley Fool report adding: “Investors should probably expect a new BioShock title at some point, and perhaps a new version of L.A. Noire. The detective-based game released in 2011 from Rockstar Games sold about five million copies, according to VGChartz.