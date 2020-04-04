GTA 6 Release Date UPDATE: Grand Theft Auto sequel 2021 launch teased by industry expert

An investment guidance firm has pointed out when GTA 6 may land on PS5 and Xbox Series X

GTA 6 release date update: Experts predict 2021 release date for PS5, Xbox Series X Rockstar game

As we all wait patiently for more GTA 6 news, and GTA 5 continues to rake in the cash for Rockstar, the eyes of the games industry are firmly fixed on the developer as eager fans anticipate the announcement of the sequel.

Earlier this week, we had a small tease about the game in the form of a Mexican actor who claims to have been cast by Rockstar in the unannounced title.

And now, investment advice firm Intrepid Capital Funds has issued guidance advising people to invest in Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, because the firm believes the publisher will be making a lot of money in the not-too-distant future.

The firm seems to believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will release “shortly after” the arrival of the next generation of home consoles, the Xbox Series X and PS5, both of which are due to arrive late this year.

“Viewed over a longer period of time or in a year when one of its franchise titles is released, a company like Take-Two is actually quite cheap,” the report from Intrepid Capital Funds states.

“Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013 and earned $800 million in its first day and $1 billion within three days of its release, becoming the fastest-selling entertainment product in history.

“While a release date has yet to be confirmed, we expect Grand Theft Auto 6 will hit the market shortly after the new generation of gaming consoles are released, which is likely a late 2020 or early 2021 event.”

This report is a little out of date, and was originally issued on June 30, 2019.

So it’s highly likely the information included within it is more well-meaning guesswork than any kind of actual insight.

After all, why would a company dedicated to guiding investors to the best stock know more about Rockstar’s plans than anyone else?

We’ll keep you updated as more information about Grand Theft Auto 6 presents itself, or when Rockstar finally announces the next project it’s working on.