GTA 6 release: Grand Theft Auto London map sparks amazing mission ideas by UK fans

PS4, Xbox and PC players, is this the sort of GTA London experience you would want to play?

GTA fans are getting increasingly more desperate for Rockstar Games to announce a new Grand Theft Auto game.

So much so that in recent weeks we’ve seen some Twitter users spamming the Rockstar account with tweets demanding a GTA 6 announcement; even when Rockstar is trying to convey they’re letting staff work from home during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Nuts, we’re sure you’ll agree. But such is the clamor for a new game that these things happen.

Another unexpected consequence is the flurry of cool creations and we see shared.

One such example, via grmdaily.com, concerns a GTA Map for the city of London.

“Rockstar have offices in the UK and are very in touch with British culture – Grand Theft Auto V recently saw the arrival of iFruit Radio which housed tracks from J Hus, Skepta, D Block Europe, Headie One, AJ Tracey, Skepta and more.” writes the site.

“Now, fans think that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in the UK and gamers are convinced that this map from the unreleased game has been leaked.”

You can see the map below, which we think looks pretty cool.

There’s no question in our minds that this isn’t real or ‘leaked’ as the website suggests, but it’s certainly food for thought and an interesting design for how we wouldn’t mind seeing the map implemented.

We’re also especially fond of the numerous responses we’ve seen online from people reacting to the map and/or story.

Because as you can see, they’re very British responses to what are normally quite insane GTA scenarios.

“The idea of gta 6 being in London is getting me gassed ngl. Imagine rolling round Peckham in a tank,” one fan joked.

Another added: “If GTA 6 was set in London all I know is the prologue would be shoplifting from Tesco and the final mission would be a heist at Buckingham palace”

Whilst a third said: “Can’t wait to raid boss mans corner shop and take 10 bills worth of lucazades and sun exotic”

But of course, this isn’t the only fan-made London concept that’s got tongues wagging of late.

Recently a video was doing the rounds online created by the YouTuber UK Drill Insider.

The video, seen below, featured a nifty looking GTA London concept, complete with mini-map and UK Radio tunes too.

Have a look below, its a good watch (and funny too).

Unfortunately, as we’ve alluded to a few times, we don’t think that Rockstar will be bringing GTA 6 to London anytime soon.

Thought it’s all very much speculation at this point, it seems quite clear from the various online chatter that Rockstar have been developing a new game for quite some time; and it’s not set in London or the UK.

In fact, most rumors suggest the game will have multiple cities and a possible South American portion to the game too.

Likely as part of some sort of drug smuggling ring between South America and a well known GTA City used before, like Vice City.

This isn’t to say GTA London is completely off the table, in fact, with the recent news of Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser leaving the company, it seems more possible. One day.

Houser was very much against the idea of returning to the UK for a new Grand Theft Auto game and given he’s been working at Rockstar, likely on GTA 6 for the past few years, it seems unlikely the next installment could return to not just London, but the UK in general.

“I think for us, my gut feeling is, GTA London was cool for the time, but games were more limited then,” Houser explained in an interview with The Guardian some years back.

“These days I think we would love to set a game in the UK, set in London, whatever, but I don’t know if it would be a GTA game. I think there are plenty of great stories we could tell about the UK, great environments to showcase, great gameplay mechanics that could have a UK bent to them – I just don’t think it would be a GTA necessarily.”

Going into more detail, Houser then went on to explain why they were not looking at returning the franchise to London, saying:

“There are so many games we’d like to make that we just don’t have the bandwidth to make at the moment. But we always think, well the future is long and varied, and that’s what the future’s for.

“Speaking for myself – and normally I’d be as militant about saying ‘we’ as much as possible, because it certainly isn’t only me at all, thank god – but my own personal feeling is that GTA is America.”

But Houser is gone now, so at least there’s at least a better chance of a GTA UK game happening one day.

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs series has been likened to GTA in many ways, and the series next installment – Watch Dogs Legion – is set within a near-future post-Brexit version of London.

So it’s going to be extremely interesting to see what it’s like and for the time being it’s probably about as close as we’ll get to a GTA London game for some years to come.

But, it might equally spark some ingenious ideas if Rockstar and Take-Two look to expand the Grand Theft Auto world a little further afield.

You never know, Take-Two and Rockstar Games could revisit their idea for a GTA connected universe.

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll get to fly an Oppressor MKII over the river Thames as we’ve always dreamt.