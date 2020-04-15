GTA 6 Release: Rockstar Games next Grand Theft Auto is in ‘Early Development’

Good news: Rockstar Games next big game is GTA 6. Bad news: It might not release for some time.

Grand Theft Auto fans, we have good and bad news.

It seems that the longest wait ever for a new GTA game is about to get a whole lot longer, but at last we do have some fairly reliable news.

Kotaku news editor Jason Schreier, known for his contacts and exclusive insight into the games industry has today published a new report which reveals some interesting tidbits about what the famous developer is working on.

The report, titled ’18 Months After Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Has Made Big Cultural Changes‘ is primarily concerned with the working practices at Rockstar.

The developer came under increased scrutiny in the wake of a hellish crunch period for the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018

However, in the midst of speaking to roughly 15 people who either work at, or left Rockstar Games in the last year, it sounds as though some nuggets of information about Grand Theft Auto 6 have also been unearthed.

Schreier’s report confirms that Rockstar intends GTA 6 to be the companies next big project, however, he also notes that the game is in “early development”.

Any suggestions that the game could release in 2020, or be a PS5 day one exclusive have finally been put to bed (thank god).

It also sounds as though the game could be overhauled to provide a different gameplay experience to what fans know and love currently.

Schreier wrote: “One plan that management has laid out for the next game, a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, is to start out with a moderately sized release (which, by Rockstar’s standards, would still be a large game) that is then expanded with regular updates over time, which may help mitigate stress and crunch.

“But there’s a catch: Rockstar’s next big project is still early in development. When production ramps up and the game gets closer to launching, will overtime come with it? Will Rockstar’s employees then face the pressure of months of crunch in order to finish all of the ambitious work it takes to make a Rockstar game?”

More to follow.