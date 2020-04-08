GTA Online Free Money: How to get free money in GTA 5 today

How can you get free money in GTA Online? Well sometimes Rockstar is just giving it away as it turns out.

Grand Theft Auto players might have one eye on GTA 6 and any announcements in the future, but for the time being, you can be sure that Rockstar Games are keeping the same players busy with GTA Online.

Whether you’re playing on PS4, Xbox One or PC, GTA Online can be a grind and part of that process comes with the need to have a good cash supply of money.

Whether you’re undertaking heists, or earning from your burgeoning criminal empire, the more money you have, the better.

So it’s best not to look a gift horse in the mouth when Rockstar Games has free cash to giveaway.

And right now, you can claim an easy half a million in free moola simply for logging into GTA Online.

Rockstar announced the news on Twitter last week following the games most recent Weekly Update.

But such is life that you might have completed missed this announcement at the time, which read:

“Play GTA Online in April and get GTA$500,000

“All month long, we’re awarding a one-time GTA$500K gift to anyone who plays GTA Online.“

“This GTA$ will be automatically sent to your Maze Bank account (may take up to seven days to appear).”

Some players are today reporting that the first batch of free money has already started going out to fans.

@GTAGFX tweeted earlier today “If you logged in at the beginning of April, you should start to see your FREE GTA$500,000 come through”

How you choose that cash is completely up to you.

Although if you fancied spending it we’d suggest holding off until tomorrow afternoon when the new set of GTA Online Weekly discounts become available.

Or not, it’s up to you. The alternative would be spending it on some of the many vehicles or on the Arena Workshop which was discounted as of last Thursday. All of which, you’ll find just below.

This wasn’t the only update GTA Online players received this week, either.

Rockstar Games also decided on a whim to add the coveted Peyote Plants back into the world of Los Santos having been removed some months back.

Players who track down and consume the peyote plants will experience a hallucinatory trip that turns them into an animal, such as a bird or four-legged created.

Keen to know more and find them for yourself? Follow the link above for all 56 Peyote Plant locations.