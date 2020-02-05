Gym mascot Gus snuggles inside his owner’s T-shirt while she is in the middle of a workout

A bulldog climbs into a female bodybuilder’s top while she is working out in a gym in adorable footage.

Gus snuggles up to owner Alexis Karstetter as she does press ups on a rowing machine at the Foundation Gym in Westport, Kansas City, Missouri.

The video shows the English bulldog lumber up to his owner and shove his head up her baggy t-shirt.

Ms Karstetter laughs and falls off the equipment as Gus continues up the top until his head pokes out the neck hole.

He licks her face happily and pulls her along the ground as she struggles to pull his head free.

The pair then move out of the view of the camera as the struggle continues.

The hilarious video now has over 1.9 million views and counting with users quick to comment on the cute pair.

One viewer said: ‘This was so adorable. The way he wriggled his head to get in the shirt!’

Another said: ‘He wants some kisses, how cute!’

Gus the English bulldog has his own Instagram page with over 49,000 followers and regularly posts updates of him out and about and in the gym with Alexis.