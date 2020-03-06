Häagen-Dazs debuts new lower-calorie ice cream line called Heaven

Ice cream lovers looking for an excuse to eat another scoop will be thrilled about the latest news from Häagen-Dazs.

The popular brand has unveiled its new Heaven line, which includes four different flavors with a third fewer calories than regular ice cream.

The new collection, which launched today, has just 210 to 230 calories per serving, compared to up to 380 calories in its traditional flavors.

Häagen-Dazs’ new light collection isn’t exactly as low-calorie as Halo Top, which clocks in at 280 to 360 calories for an entire pint.

But it certainly makes a smaller dent in one’s daily calorie count, with one-third fewer calories, half the fat, and 25 per cent less total sugar per serving than regular ice cream.

It also comes in four exciting flavors: Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Strawberry Waffle Cone, Peanut Butter Chip, and Cold Brew Espresso Chip.

‘The Häagen-Dazs brand is dedicated to creating perfect moments for all consumers to indulge, which is why we were inspired to create HEAVEN,’ Meredith Saxe, Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager, said in a press release.

‘This collection offers lower calorie options, while still satisfying a sweet tooth with the deliciously rich flavor you’d expect from a Häagen-Dazs product.

‘These flavors were thoughtfully crafted with the finest ingredients to continue delivering the iconic creamy texture and perfect flavors you expect from the Häagen-Dazs brand.’

The flavors hit retailers today for $5.49 per pint.

This new announcement comes shortly after the brand introduced two new alcohol-infused flavors to its Spirits Collection lineup.

In February, they added Rosé & Cream, a wine-infused sweet cream ice cream with a tart rosé-flavored swirl, and Whiskey Hazelnut Latte, whiskey-infused coffee ice cream with ribbons of hazelnut fudge and chocolate espresso flakes.

The Spirit Collection also includes Bourbon Praline Pecan, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, and non-dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee.