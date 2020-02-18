Hacker creates device that can wireless unlock any luxury car that uses electronic fobs 

A pseudonymous hacker going by the name ‘EvanConnect’ is selling a device that will let users break into any luxury car that uses a wireless key fob system.

EvanConnect demonstrated the device, called a keyless repeater, with a video released this week.

The video shows him approaching an unattended Jeep in a parking lot and using the small handheld device with an antenna to unlock the driver’s side door of the Jeep and start the engine.

He says the car in the video belonged to a friend who gave him permission to use it, so no crime was actually committed, but he admits there’s no guarantees as to how his customers might use the device.

In an interview with Vice, EvanConnect says he sells the base model for $9,000, which works on all luxury cars except for those that use frequencies between 22 and 40 khz, such as Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, Bentley and Rolls Royce models released after 2014.

He also offers an upgraded version for $12,000 that includes coverage of even these frequencies, effectively meaning it can unlock any car that uses a wireless fob system.

Keyless repeaters are sometimes used by security firms to test vehicle defense systems so the sale isn’t automatically illicit, and EvanConnect says his interest in the technology is purely a hobby.

‘Honestly I can tell you that I have not stolen a car with technology,’ EvanConnect said.

‘It’s very easy to do, but the way I see it, why would I get my hands dirty when I can make money just selling the tools to other people.’

The device works by picking up the low frequency wireless signal that locked cars regularly emit to detect when their owner’s fob is near.

The device re-transmits that signal at a higher frequency through a separate laptop-sized device, which can send it across much longer distances.

That allows the laptop-sized device to silently connect with the actual key fob wherever it is–in the owner’s pocket or on the side table by their front door–creating a long-distance bridge that connects it to the car.

The real fob then replies to a series of challenge/response security messages to verify its authenticity, and then the car unlocks.

The same bridging process is then used to gain permission through the owner’s fob to start the motor.

Samy Kamkar, a security expert Vice asked to review EvanConnect’s footage, says the keyless repeater technology is commonly known in the field.

‘I can’t validate that the video is legitimate but I can say that it is 100% reasonable (I’ve personally performed the same attack on more than a dozen vehicles with hardware I’ve built and very easy to demonstrate),’ Kamkar wrote in an email.