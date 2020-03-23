Half-Life Alyx release time: Steam download size and first reviews confirmed

Half-Life: Alyx is finally released later today. But what time does it unlock? How big is the Steam preload and full download? What are the first reviews saying? All the answers to these questions and more can be found right here.

It’s been over a decade since the last Half-Life game graced our screens.

Half-Life 2: Episode Two released on October 10, 2007 and ever since fans of the series have been patiently waiting for that next game.

News regarding a possible Half-Life 3 release has been slow, to say the least.

There were leaks at one stage for Half-Life 2: Episode Three concept art, but that was back in 2008 and Marc Laidlaw, a write for Valve on Half-Life for many years, has left extensive clues over the year.

But as many fans will know, a third episode or game, never came.

Thankfully, the long wait is nearly over, as Valve is preparing to launch Half-Life: Alyx later today.

The new VR only title will begin a new chapter, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.

The release date for Half:Life Alyx is today, March 23. But you need to wait a few more hours until you can start playing.

The game is not set to release and unlock for Steam players until 17:00 GMT.

For those reading this across the world, here are your release times for Half:Life Alyx based on your location:

Download sizes for Half-Life: Alyx has been confirmed as 48GB for the pre-load.

However, that’s just the uncompressed pre-load.

When the game is finally live, it will require 67.3GB of storage space.

As noted by kitguru.net, that’s remarkably over ten times the file size of Half-Life 2.

To run Half-Life: Alyx you will require the following system requirements (on top of your choice of VR Headset):

The first Half-Life: Alyx review has been published as part of a wider 34-page cover feature with Edge Magazine.

We won’t provide any quotes from the review, which should be hitting subscribers letterboxes any day now, but if you can leave the house to pick up a copy of the mag, you should have a read for yourself.

However, we will say the magazine scored Half-Life: Alyx an impressive 9/10.

More reviews for the game are expected to arrive later today when the review embargo lifts. This has been confirmed in a post by IGN who said they would be publishing their review on Monday, but without stating what time it arrives.

Stay tuned for more.