Halifax extends overdrafts as bank offers further financial support in coronavirus crisis

HALIFAX has announced it will be providing additional support for its customers who may be adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis, through a new banking arrangement.

The bank, overseen by Lloyds Banking Group, has told its customers they are arranging a new overdraft system to help those affected by the pandemic. From April 9, 2020 until July 9, 2020, the first £500 of arranged overdrafts will be interest free, doubled from the previous £250. This automatic buffer is extended to most Halifax customers to help see them through a time of increased financial strain.

Halifax states the arranged overdraft system can provide a short-term safety net for those who are struggling financially. The short-term arrangement will allow more savers to negotiate an interest free arrangement with the bank. And for those who have an arranged overdraft lower than these amounts, the whole overdraft will be interest free. No action is required for those who already have an overdraft with the banking company.

However, for those who wish to apply for, or to increase an arranged overdraft, there are a variety of options available. Halifax can be contacted via telephone, the online banking app, or through the mobile app. Customers are also able to check their eligibility for an overdraft using a tool on the bank’s website. After the July 9, 2020 date the interest free amount will be set at £0, except for the bank’s Ultimate Reward Current Account, at which the interest free amount is set at £50.

The only group who are not able to take advantage of the bank’s change in overdraft are students, as Halifax says student account overdrafts will not change. Halifax has announced a wide range of measures to assist customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The bank has provided priority telephone access for NHS workers in order to allow them to speak to an operator as soon as possible. It has also waived the charge for savers to access money held in a fixed term account, although the account will have to be closed and all monies transferred to an alternative account.

For customers who have left their property empty, Halifax has also extended its unoccupied property arrangement on home insurance. Previously, customers were only permitted to leave their house empty for 30 days, however the bank has vowed to cover properties until personal situations are resolved. Further information on issues such as mortgage payment holidays, credit card limit increases and loan repayment holidays is also being provided by Halifax online. The bank has been forced to close branches and make changes to opening hours in order to cope with COVID-19.