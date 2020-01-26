Halle Berry leads a slew of stars trying the ‘Dolly Parton social media challenge’

Country music legend Dolly Parton ignited a fun internet craze this week by sharing four vastly different photos which she thought would best represent the versions of herself most apt for different social media sites.

‘Get a good woman who can do it all,’ Parton captioned the post, which referenced Linkedin for business, the family-friendly Facebook, aesthetic-driven Instagram and the ever-saucy Tinder (the notorious dating app).

Dubbed the ‘Dolly Parton challenge’, since the meme gained momentum, Halle Berry, Sharon Stone and Celine Dion are now among a slew of celebrities to share their own collages, sometimes with hilarious results.

Berry looks all business in a suit and tie and studious glasses, with her short hair for Linkedin. She showed her soft side by snuggling up with her pet pooch along the beach for the family-friendly Facebook.

For Instagram, the actress flashed a sultry look while decked out in an off-the-shoulder dress in a black-and-white photo; and her sense of humor came through in the Tinder snap, by puffing out her cheeks like a blow fish.

Parton sparked the viral sensation with her collage in a January 21 post, two days after celebrating her 74th birthday.

The songstress showed herself as a smart-looking businesswoman for LinkedIn; relaxed in her signature platinum blonde bouffant and a Dolly Christmas sweater for Facebook; a black-and-white photograph of herself holding a guitar for Instagram; and in the dating app Tinder, she posed as a Playboy bunny in a black bustier.

Celine Dion, 51, shared her mosaic post that she captioned: ‘A look for every social occasion.’ And that’s exactly what her collage looked like.

She’s in a bright yellow business suit with a city skyline in the background (Linkedin); alongside a sports mascot in a stylish overcoat (Facebook); wrapped in a furry red jacket (Instagram); and in a strapping swimsuit at night(Tinder).

Pop legend Janet Jackson, 53, also went conservative in a sweater (Linkedin); snuggled up with an adoring fan for a selfie (Facebook); holding her Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame trophy on the red carpet (Instagram); and topless with one arm over ample assets at the beach (Tinder).

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 42, also weighed-in on the craze with a taking charge of business image for her LinkedIn shot.

For Facebook, she opted for a girl next door look with her long blonde tresses pulled up into a hair tie.

The mysterious and sexy lady that included heavy eye make-up and a plunging top was her look for Instagram.

Finally, Sarah chose a passionate, wet kiss from her film Cruel Intentions to represent Tinder, and captioned the post: ‘This seems about right.’

Jennifer Garner, 47, posted her four snaps, however, one of her fans rushed to the comments section to tell her she had got two of the photos the wrong way around.

Her Linkedin snap showed her looking like a confident businesswoman in her power suit, while she oozed country girl chic in her plaid shirt for Facebook.

But the snaps her follower disagree with was her choices for Instagram and Tinder, with the former showing her posing in a stunning white silk gown.

They argued that this should instead be her Tinder image, rather than the one of her wearing a rash vest attempting to navigated a paddle board.

The follower wrote: ‘I would have switched the Instagram and Tinder pics…’

Appearing to note her fan’s advice, Jennifer quipped back: ‘Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?’, as she playfully hinted at her lack of luck on the dating app.

Padma Lakshmi, 49, said she ‘simply had to do it to ’em,’ in her Dolly Parton challenge post.

It showed the television personality and author in a pinstripe suit (Linkedin); and out shopping while sporting traditional garb from her native India (Facebook).

Padma showed a hint of midriff in her kitchen (Instagram); and, in her most raciest photo, she’s topless as she eats some pizza (Tinder).

Stars from a plethora of industries jumped on the viral challenge bandwagon, with music producers and DJs Diplo and David Guetta joining in.

Chef Martha Stewart also got involved, as did fashion designer Donatella Versace and Olympic skier Barabara Cochran.

Model’s Taylor Hill and Brittny Ward shared professional-looking snaps of themselves to the grid as they joined in.

Miley Cyrus made the most of the viral challenge by sharing two different montages: One for herself and another for her Black Mirror alter ego Ashley O.

For her personal version of the Dolly Parton challenge, Miley sported blonde locks in all for photos.

For her Ashley O attempt, the actress donned a short purple wig, with her various moods clear to see.

Other A-listers who have jumped on the challenge are Ellen DeGeneres, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, and Mindy Kaling.

While in the UK, TOWIE stars Mark Wright and Gemma Collins shared their attempt at the social media craze.

Former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and X Factor stars Jake Quickenden, Olly Murs and Fleur East all got involved too.

Strictly professional Neil Jones, Love Islander Ovie Soko, and I’m A Celeb star Emily Atack joined rower James Cracknell and Gordon Ramsay in sharing their attempts.

British model and TV personality Kelly Brook ensured she turned heads with her photo collage, including a seriously busty shot.

But the radio host was ridiculed for spelling LinkedIn incorrectly.