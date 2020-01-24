Halo Top debuts new KETO ice cream with just five to ten grams of carbs PER PINT

Halo Top has just launched a Keto-friendly line of ice cream.

The low-calorie brand has earned an enthusiastic fanbase since its launch in 2012, becoming the best-selling ice cream pint at US grocery stores in 2017.

And now its branching out with its Keto Series, which includes seven new flavors with just five to ten grams of carbs per pint.

Halo Top made the exciting announcement today, launching new flavors including Peanut Butter Chocolate, Caramel Butter Pecan, Chocolate Cheesecake, Jelly Donut, Berry Swirl, Banana Cream Pie, and White Chocolaty Macadamia Nut.

Each one has just five to ten grams of carbs on the entire pint, or 1.25 to 2.5 per half-cup serving.

That’s astonishingly low, even compared to regular Halo Top, which has 52 to 72 grams of carbs per pint, or 13 to 18 grams per serving.

But while the Keto Series has fewer calories than regular ice cream, it has a bit more than traditional Halo Top, with 410 to 630 per pint.

The traditional Halo Top flavors have 280 to 360 calories per pint.

Still, the news is sure to be met with excitement by dieters watching their carbohydrate intake.

‘Our brand is focused on making delicious dessert that everyone can feel good about eating, and these new flavors allow us to do that for our fans looking to limit their sugar intake,’ Meg Graeff, senior brand manager for Halo Top, said in a press release.

‘Halo Top is proud to roll out these seven delicious new flavors for our Keto Series, and we can’t wait for our fans to try them all!’

The flavors are also all brand new.

The Peanut Butter Chocolate flavor is made with peanut butter, mini peanut butter cups, and chocolate swirl, while Caramel Butter Pecan has caramel syrup and pecan pieces.

Chocolate Cheesecake is made with chocolate ice cream and cheesecake pieces. Jelly Donut has a strawberry swirl and actual glazed donut pieces, and Berry Swirl has blueberries and strawberries and swirls of syrup.

Finally, Banana Cream Pie is made with bananas, chocolate syrup, and pie flavors, while White Chocolaty Macadamia Nut swirls the two flavors together.

Meanwhile, Duncan Hines released several new cake cups this week, and three are also Keto-friendly.

The Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Cake Cups come in three flavors: Walnut Fudge Brownie, Birthday Cake, and Double Chocolate Cake.

The cake cups — which are mixed with water and butter and popped in the microwave — have five grams net carbs and zero grams sugar per cup.

The brand also unveiled new Unicorn, Mermaid, and Galaxy cake cups, which aren’t low-carb but come with fun, colorful sprinkles.