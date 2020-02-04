Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announces Disney will bring his hit play to movie screens

His hugely successful play Hamilton debuted on August 6, 2015 and has gone on win 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2016.

And on Monday, the musical’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that Disney will be bringing the play to the big screen in 2021.

Soon after, it was revealed that Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights for the movie adaptation, according to Deadline.

Lin-Manuel revealed the news on Monday morning on Twitter with a Gif of the play; he wrote: ‘Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. October 15, 2021. #Hamilfilm.’

Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights for the play, which will be a two-hour, 40 minute film.

It was shot using three live performances as well as some set up shoots without an audience.

The film was filmed two weeks before the original Broadway cast left, with the deal brokered by Endeavor Content and Lin-Manuel’s attorney Nancy Rose.

Tommy Kail directed the stage version and the movie, the outlet reported.

During Lin-Manuel’s holiday in 2008, he read the biography of Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow and was inspired to write a rap about it, which he then performed for the White House Evening of Poetry, Music, and the Spoken Word in May 2009.

He spent a year writing the play’s son My Shot and three years later, performed several songs called Hamilton Mixtape.

Lin-Manuel wrote the book Hamilton: An American Musical as well as the score. He starred as the main character Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton: An American Musical, which premiered off-Broadway at The Public Theater on January 2015 with Tommy as the director.

The Broadway previews began in July 2015 a Richard Rodgers Theater and made its premiere on August 6, 2015.

The Broadway production won 11 Tony Awards before moving on to Chicago an a US Tour as well as West End, Puerto Rico, Toronto (in Feb. 2020), Hamburg (in fall 2020) and Sydney (in March 2021).

Lin-Manuel starred as Alexander in the Off-Broadway and the Broadway productions.

His latest project is In The Heights, a film based on his musical he created with Quiara Alegria Hudes; he is a producer as well.