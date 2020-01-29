Handcuffed DUI suspect is shot dead by Maryland cop during struggle while he was buckled into seat

A DUI suspect has been shot dead by a cop in Maryland, after an apparent struggle inside the officer’s cruiser while the man was handcuffed with his arms behind his back and buckled into the front passenger seat of a police cruiser.

Officers responded to reports that a driver had struck multiple vehicles down St Barnabas Road near the Temple Hills community and when cops located the driver, a black man who family identified as William Green, they smelled PCP and believed he was under the influence.

Two independent witnesses told police they either saw or heard a struggle, and heard loud bangs coming from the cruiser, around 8pm Monday.

But two women, who identified themselves as the mother and fiancée of the suspect, have questioned the cop’s actions.

‘I can’t understand why you had him in the car seat, seat belt down, handcuffed and then gone shoot him,’ Brenda Green told FOX 5. ‘For what reason? What could he possibly do?

The shooting wasn’t caught on body-camera video because the officer wasn’t issued one.

The cop’s identity was not immediately known.

The officer was in the driver’s seat at the time of the shooting and was waiting for drug recognition test results to come through.

The suspect was shot multiple times by the officer’s service weapon, a police spokeswoman said.

Phencyclidine (PCP), also known as Angel Dust, Killer Weed and Rocket Fuel, is a ‘dissociative’ anesthetic. Its sedative and anesthetic effects are trance-like.

People using PCP experience a feeling of being ‘out of body’ and detached from their environment, and some are prone to violent behavior.

At low to moderate doses, PCP can cause distinct changes in body awareness, similar to those associated with alcohol intoxication.

At high doses, PCP can cause hallucinations, paranoia, catatonia, seizures, coma, and death.

Spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said is normal for Prince George’s County police to put a suspect in the front passenger seat.

Officers performed lifesaving measures and took the man to a hospital but he died a short time later.

Investigators were looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may have recorded the shooting.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Cotterman said the officer was expected to be identified Tuesday.

Police said they haven’t publicly identified the suspect because family members had not yet been notified.

Green’s fiancée, Sandra Mathers told FOX 5: ‘We’ve got questions with no answers. We need to know what happened to William Green. His life matters. He was loved.’

Mathers told to ABC 7: ‘We want to know why our loved one was brutally shot in a police car — handcuffed, seat belt, and in the front seat. What harm could this individual do to this police officer?

‘His life matters. Damn. Come on, y’all.’

The ACLU said in a statement: ‘It is completely unacceptable for a police department that is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice – and being sued by its own Black and Latinx police officers for fostering a culture of racism – to still not have body worn cameras equipped on all of their officers, especially given that PGPD’s BWC program was rolled out in 2017…

‘Police departments in Maryland – and across the nation – are built on white supremacy and have a serious problem with targeting and harming People of Color, particularly Black people. Just last week, in Stark, MD, a white man who was reported to be a danger to the community, and who shot hundreds of bullets at Harford County Sheriff’s deputies, was arrested – alive.’

Police spokeswoman Cotterman added: ‘We are at the very beginning of what is going to be a very complex investigation into exactly what happened inside of that cruiser.’