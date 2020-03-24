Harry and Kate heartbreak: Public catch glimpse of ‘old Harry’ in smile at Kate

PRINCE HARRY, 35, and Kate Middleton, 38, are related by marriage, but the pair have enjoyed a close friendship in the past. A body language expert revealed the heartbreaking moment between the pair today.

Prince Harry attended the Commonwealth 2020 service at Westminster Abbey today. He arrived with his wife Meghan Markle, 38, with whom he will move to North America.

The pair have been visiting the UK for their last ever tour as senior members of the Royal Family, a bittersweet event for Harry. This evening’s event was the first time Harry has been pictured with his brother for many months after rumours of a feud between the brothers and their wives. All eyes were on the two couples, as the public look for actions that might confirm or deny any rift. What did a body language expert make of it? Judi James revealed to Express.co.uk how the warmest feelings appeared to remain between Harry and his sister-in-law.

She said: “Harry and Meghan both greeted Kate with friendly smiles of hello, with Harry, in particular, throwing an open-mouthed grin that defined their close friendship and shared sense of humour.” Kate and Harry have got along famously in the past, with playful Harry credited for bringing out sometimes shy Kate’s confident side. In 2016 it was claimed that Harry and Kate were very close, with the Daily Mail quoted a source who said: “As Harry once said, Kate is like the big sister he never had.” Harry, who once lived just moments away from Kate and William, would often pop around to spend time with Kate and his niece and nephew.

However, Harry’s once close relationship with his older brother was not so evident, according to Judi. She said: “Harry’s smile to William was weaker though and William turned quite quickly to face the front.” And Judi claims Harry remained tense during the rest of the event, until William left. She said: “Harry’s unsmiling expression and his air of tension only appeared to evaporate once the Cambridge’s were in their car again.”

Harry’s wife Meghan was on hand to give him some reassurance. Judi said: “With Meghan offering Harry a reassuring pat on the arm on the way out, we saw some glimpses of the old Harry again, laughing and joking and even producing a pose where he raised his eyes to heaved and shook his hands as though exclaiming with relief.” Harry and Meghan Markle wore co-ordinating green for their last event together, putting on a united front. The Duchess of Sussex wore a dramatic dress with an asymmetrical cape detail over one shoulder.