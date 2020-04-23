Harry and Meghan deliver food parcels to LA’s poor and sick

Wearing protective masks and accompanied by security guards, Harry and Meghan spent two days delivering meals this week. The couple, who moved to LA last month from Canada, volunteered with Project Angel Food on Easter Sunday and again on Wednesday when they dropped off meals to around 20 vulnerable people. West Hollywood resident Dan Tyrell said: “They were both nice and very down-to-earth people. They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans.

“I thought that tall redheaded guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them.”

Project boss Richard Ayoub, told a local news site: “They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload so they made deliveries.

It’s really, really amazing. We loved having them and they are the most down-earth people.”

And Harry has called for more Government help for UK families caring for seriously ill children during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his role as patron of charity WellChild, he has been video calling families and heard how many, who have not been included on vulnerable lists, were struggling to get supplies.

He said: “Hopefully, through this video we can make it clear to Government and everybody else that you guys are in the ‘vulnerable’ bracket and WellChild needs more help.”

Harry praised the families’ commitment. The Duke said: “You are asked to do extraordinary things every single day. How you do it I will never know… Talk about super parents. It’s amazing.”