Harry ‘hiring former SAS soldiers’ to protect Meghan Markle and son Archie

Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are officially stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family today, they have confirmed they will be privately funding their security

Prince Harry is reportedly hiring former SAS soldiers to protect wife Meghan Markle and son Archie as the leave the Royal Family.

The crack team of security are said to work for a firm who have guarded the likes of A-Listers such as Angelina Jolie and Madonna.

A source told The Sun: “It doesn’t come cheap — in the region of £400 per operative per day, which will quickly add up with a team on hand around the clock.

“The overall bill will be many tens of thousands of pounds, but Harry and Meghan are huge celebrities, at least on par with the biggest A-listers in the world.

“One of the guys they met had been in charge of security for Brad and Angelina while they were married and kept their family totally safe for several years.

“The other company had represented Madonna and the Ecclestone family. How many guards they have with them will depend whether they are at home, travelling or out in public.”

From today, Meghan and Harry are officially no longer working royals and are free to earn their own income and do as they please.

A spokeswoman for the couple said earlier this week that “privately-funded security arrangements have been made.”

They clarified the situation after President Donald Trump announced the nation will not pay for the couple’s security protection.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” he said on Sunday.

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S.

“However, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

But a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry responded that the couple have no plans to ask the US government to fund their security, which will be funded privately.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources,” the spokeswoman said.

Harry and Meghan were said to have left their rented home in Vancouver, Canada, and took a private flight to the US with son Archie before the border closed between the two countries last week.