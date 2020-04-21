Harry Kane and Daniel Levy have ‘gentleman’s agreement’ over Tottenham transfer next year

Tottenham star Harry Kane has been the centre of a transfer storm with the England striker wanted by the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid and Spurs have slapped on a £200m price tag

Tottenham star Harry Kane has come to a gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy over when he can leave the club.

The England international has been strongly linked with a move away.

It comes after the striker admitted that he would not stay in north London just for the sake of it.

Kane has been with Spurs his entire career, scoring 181 goals in 278 appearances but his trophy cabinet is bare and the 26-year-old wants that desperately to change.

The likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid have been linked with the forward.

However, Tottenham have no intention of letting their main man go this summer.

They have slapped a price-tag of up to £250m on him and Daily Star Sport understands that they believe they will not be troubled.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, finances at clubs around the world have taken a toll through a lack of revenue.

It makes a blockbuster signing for any side problematic with the effects set to spill over in the transfer market.

But the future is not so certain and reports indicate a transfer is only a matter of time.

Spurs chief Levy has come to a gentleman’s agreement with Kane to let him go in 2021, in Football Insider.

That is despite the fact he signed a six-year contract in 2018, worth £200,000-a-week.

Kane turns 27 in July and will at best sign two more lucrative deals in his career.

The north London outfit do not expect him to push for a move in the upcoming transfer window.

But if matters do not change soon at Spurs, that attitude will change, Football Insider report.

Meanwhile, Jamie O’Hara has told Tottenham to sell Kane now to maximise their profits.

He said: “I can understand Harry’s frustration, and he’s getting to the point now where he’s a world-class footballer who is worth a lot of money, and if the trophies are not going to come in the next two or three seasons at Spurs, which is looking likely, do they get rid of him and cash in?

“If you’re going to sell Harry Kane, you’ve got to sell him at his peak – and he’s at his peak now in terms of his market value.”