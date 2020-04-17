Harry Kane sent wrong Man Utd transfer message with Tottenham comments

John Barnes has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane for suggesting he may have to leave to win trophies

Liverpool legend John Barnes has slammed Harry Kane for saying he was not going to stay at Tottenham Hotspur “for the sake of it”.

Kane’s comments have fuelled speculation that he could be on his way out of north London, with long term admirers Manchester United and Real Madrid interested in his services.

However, Daily Star Sport understands that Tottenham are confident that both Madrid and United will not fork out the £250m asking price they have placed on Kane.

Now, Barnes has hit out at the England captain’s comments, claiming he should have shut down any talk of a move away and focused on winning games for Spurs.

“It’s a bit sad when players say that [wanting to leave a club if it doesn’t match their trophy ambitions]. I remember Wayne Rooney said that about Man United and he got a new contract,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“That’s a modern phenomenon. Rooney was the first when he came out and said that about the club’s ambition matching his own, and Fergie wasn’t particularly happy, but he had to give him a new contract.

“But fans accept that now, which I don’t like, because fans should understand that your club is the most important thing, and for players aren’t going to be committed unless you’re winning, then you shouldn’t be at the club.

“What he [Kane] should say is ‘I’m going to I’m going to be the player to stay at Tottenham and help them to win things’.

“As Bill Shankly said, ‘If you can’t play for us when we lose, don’t play for us when we’re winning,’ and if you’re a player, you’re part of the reason you’re not winning.

“So, if you think you’re better than your teammates, and you’re blaming your teammates for not winning, rather than looking at yourself, then that’s a big problem for football club. So, that is not a good thing to say.”