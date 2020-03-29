Harry Kane sets deadline on when Premier League season must get underway again

Tottenham star Harry Kane has claimed the season needs to restart by June, otherwise it should be ended

England captain Harry Kane believes the season should be scrapped – if it cannot be completed by June.

Premier League football has been postponed until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus crisis.

Football bosses including the FA, Premier League and EFL are in constant dialogue with each other about the ongoing situation in a bid to come up with a plan to complete the current campaign.

Tottenham ace Kane is the most high-profile player yet to suggest the season should be ended and he said: “I think, for me, we do need to try to finish the season.

“But there needs to be a point where enough is enough. Playing into July or August and pushing next season back – I don’t see too much benefit in that.

“Probably the limit for me is the end of June. If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.”

Last week all football below the National League level was abandoned with immediate effect – meaning there will be no promotion or relegation.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who decided to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer, has also admitted the domestic seasons might not be allowed to finish if the pandemic worsens.

Some Premier League clubs want to finish the season no matter how long it takes, while others believe is should be declared null and void.

But while it remains to be seen if a new fixture calendar can be agreed or worked out, if the season is abandoned with all results being expunged it could lead to legal action being taken against the authorities.

It would mean Liverpool wouldn’t be crowned champions and the likes of Leeds being denied promotion to the top flight, while some clubs would miss out on the chance to secure European qualification, including a place in next season’s Champions League.