Harry Maguire details plans for Man Utd and opens up on being club captain

Harry Maguire became Manchester United’s new captain after previous skipper Ashley Young left to join Inter Milan back in January and the defender is hoping to lead them to glory

Harry Maguire insists he is on a mission to lead Manchester United into a new era of success.

The England star was handed the captain’s armband by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his £80m switch to Old Trafford from Leicester last summer.

Maguire has already proved his leadership qualities and admits he is excited about the challenge of leading Solskjaer’s young side back to the top of English football.

He said: “It’s a great honour to be the captain of this great club. I’ve not really felt any different or acted any different.

“I see myself as quite a presence on the pitch and quite vocal around the lads. We’re a young group and we need experience and we have the likes of Victor (Lindelof), David (De Gea) and Juan (Mata), who are really experienced around the dressing-room.

“We need to help these young boys develop and make sure we develop into a top team and go and start challenging for big trophies.”

Maguire, 27, has built up an impressive defensive partnership with Lindelof. Before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, United had kept nine clean sheets in 11 games.

Lindelof has paid tribute to Maguire’s leadership qualities and the Swedish international said: “He’s been brilliant. He’s a presence on the pitch and off the pitch as well.

“He takes responsibility and as partners we try to take responsibility and talk, not just to each other, but to our team-mates as well.

“Harry has been brilliant with that. He totally deserves to wear the armband. It’s a big responsibility and he’s been doing it in a very good way.

“It’s great to play with Harry. He’s a fantastic player and it’s great to partner with him. We want to win more games and I think for every game we play together we become better and better.

“Hopefully we can keep improving and help the team get more clean sheets and get more results.”