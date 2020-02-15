Harvey Weinstein rape trial winds down with more defense witnesses

A former friend and roommate of Harvey Weinstein rape accuser Jessica Mann has claimed she didn’t show any signs of distress on the day the Hollywood producer allegedly attacked her and that she previously described him as her ‘spiritual soul mate’.

Mann, one of the two key accusers in Weinstein’s case, testified earlier in the trial that the producer raped her in a Manhattan hotel room one morning in March 2013. She also claimed in a separate incident eight months later that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Brazilian-born actress Talita Maia testified for the defense on Monday as they tried to discredit Mann’s prior testimony.

Maia, who lived with Mann in Los Angeles, was with her in New York and said nothing seemed amiss when they met Weinstein for breakfast after the alleged rape.

She told the jury she spent the rest of that day with Mann and she never mentioned the alleged attack or showed any sign of distress.

In her testimony, Mann claimed that Weinstein checked into the same hotel as her and then forced himself upon her in his hotel room. She testified last week that she didn’t tell anybody what happened but was ‘pretty shut down’ at breakfast.

Maia said she couldn’t recall her friend being upset or that anything bad had happened to her.

Mann previously testified that the rape occurred in the course of an ‘extremely degrading’ relationship with Weinstein that lasted for years.

Maia on Monday said Mann ‘spoke highly’ of Weinstein during her relationship with him, even calling him her ‘spiritual soulmate’ at one point.

‘She seemed to really like him as a person,’ Maia said.

During cross examination, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi asked Maia if Mann ever talked about having romantic feelings towards Weinstein.

‘She said a few times he was like a spiritual soul mate,’ she said.

Illuzi asked: ‘She never said to you that she was attracted to him sexually?’

Maia responded: ‘She would say he was a wonderful person. I didn’t ask about her sex life’.

She added that Mann once ‘volunteered’ that Weinstein had given her the ‘best orgasm she ever had’ but it was not after the incident at the hotel in Beverly Hills.

Maia said she and Mann first met Weinstein at an engagement party in the Hollywood Hills in early 2013.

‘I was eating on the couch and Harvey approached me and he joked that I was the only person eating at a Hollywood party. I thought it was hilarious because it was true,’ she testified.

Mann approached and they began to talk and Weinstein realized they didn’t know who he was. Maia said that he introduced himself and that lots of people were coming to say hello to him.

‘I made a joke that’s why everyone is being so nice to you. Jessica put her arm around Harvey, kissed his cheek and said: ‘No, it’s because he’s so cute’.’

Later that night, Maia testified that she saw Mann and Weinstein emerging from a ‘secluded area’ of the party.

‘She told me she had given her number (to him). I think she was impressed,’ she said.

Asked by defense lawyer Donna Rotunno if Mann began a relationship with Weinstein at that point, Maia said: ‘Yes’.

Maia said that she and Mann attended two Oscars parties at Weinstein’s invitation and Mann had another meeting with him in a hotel.

Maia testified that Mann had asked her to drive her to the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills where the second alleged attack occurred. She said she knew that Mann was seeing Weinstein at that point.

‘They asked me to go upstairs with them. They were very clear there was nothing to worry about, it was a suite, it wasn’t a room. I was like OK I’ll go. I was uncomfortable with the situation. I didn’t want to go to a room with them. I didn’t know what they were going to do,’ Maia said.

She said she sat on the couch while Mann and Weinstein went into the bedroom.

When questioned by Weinstein’s lawyer, Maia denied hearing an argument or her friend asking for help.

Maia said they were in there for about ’10 minutes’ and they left together with Mann seeming ‘normal’.

Under cross-examination, Maia admitted she had a falling out with Mann some time before January 2017 and stopped speaking to her but said she did not dislike her.

Maia said she was testifying in response to a defense subpoena, telling jurors: ‘I don’t want to be here at all.’

‘Never happened’: Mexican model denies trapping Weinstein accuser in bathroom where she was allegedly groped

Jurors also heard on Monday from Mexican model Claudia Salinas after being accused by alleged victim Lauren Marie Young of doing nothing to stop her assault.

Young testified last week that Salinas closed the door behind her and Weinstein as they went into the bathroom of a Beverly Hills hotel back in 2013.

‘That never happened,’ Salinas told jurors.

Salinas, who was called as a defense witness, denied locking Young in the bathroom with Weinstein and said she didn’t stand outside the door while they were inside.

‘Did you ever close that door while Lauren Young was in the bathroom with Mr Weinstein?’ Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Charonis asked.

Salinas said: ‘If I’d done that I’d remember it. I’d never close the door on anybody ever’.

Testifying last week, Young said Salinas closed the bathroom door behind her and Weinstein before he stripped off his clothes, grabbed her breast and masturbated.

Young said Salinas ‘was standing right there’ when Weinstein was finished and she managed to get out.

Young told the jury that she shot Salinas ‘an evil look and I left as quick as I could without saying anything’.

Salinas, who is now 38 and working as a social media influencer, disputed other parts of Young’s account, saying that while they did meet up at the hotel bar the night of the alleged assault, it wasn’t because Weinstein wanted to see her.

She also said she didn’t recognize the hotel suite and didn’t remember following along as Weinstein sought to continue the conversation in his room while he got ready for an awards presentation, as Young had alleged.

Asked on cross-examination if she told investigators last year that it was possible Weinstein took Young to the room, Salinas replied: ‘What’s true is that I wasn’t there in a bathroom scenario. It could have happened but it didn’t mean I was there.’

She also denied the suggestion that she brought attractive young women to Weinstein, saying: ‘All of my friends look good’.

Salinas said during her testimony that she met Weinstein in 2012 while she was an aspiring actress.

She denied having a romantic relationship with him, adding that he had a ‘very strong personality’ and ‘at times, he wasn’t nice to me’.

The testimony came during the fourth week of Weinstein’s high-profile rape trial as it nears its conclusion well ahead of schedule.

When asked if he had watched the Oscars on Sunday night as he headed into court Monday morning, Weinstein responded: ‘No’.

The trial is expected to now call on several defense witnesses after prosecutors rested their case last Thursday following testimony from six women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault, including Jessica Mann, Mimi Haleyi and model Lauren Marie Young.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting Haleyi.

Weinstein’s lawyers have said they also plan to call two of Mann’s friends: a Hollywood talent agent and a Brazilian actress who lived with her in Los Angeles, who were on the March 2013 trip to New York City where she alleges Weinstein raped her at a midtown Manhattan hotel.

The defense witnesses follow more than two weeks of prosecution testimony, including the accounts of six women who say the once-powerful Hollywood boss subjected them to vile sexual behavior.

Weinstein’s lawyers last week used a memory expert, cognitive psychologist Elizabeth Loftus, to try to cement doubts about the women’s allegations after cross-examinations that sought to highlight inconsistencies in some of their accounts.

In some cases, the encounters the women were recalling happened a decade or longer ago.

Weinstein’s lawyers haven’t said whether he will testify. He faces life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault, which is the most serious charge against him.

During the weeks-long trial, Weinstein’s attorneys have questioned his accusers about their appearance at the time of the alleged attacks, their drinking habits and whether they used Weinstein to land a Hollywood acting job.