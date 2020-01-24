Harvey Weinstein sent Sopranos actress a box of chocolate penises

Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra told a friend she ‘hoped’ Harvey Weinstein would give her a job, 25 years after he allegedly raped her and just two months before she spoke with journalist Ronan Farrow revealing the allegations.

Sciorra, 59, cried as she took the stand in the New York trial on Thursday, telling jurors how she desperately tried to fight off the Hollywood producer before he raped her in the winter of 1993 to 1994. She described how the once powerful movie mogul had sent her chocolate penises before attacking her.

But it also emerged during her five hour testimony that the actress had messaged her friend in August 2017 saying she was ‘more broke than I ever imagined, no (health) insurance, I haven’t worked in years and I have been reaching out to friends’. She added: ‘I am hoping Harvey has a job for me’.

Just two months later, in October 2017, she spoke with Farrow at the New Yorker about her alleged rape at the hands of Weinstein. It was then that she messaged her friend again. The first message read: ‘So Harvey…hmm?’ A follow up message from Miss Sciorra read: ‘I just need to know if you gave Harvey my number?’

The actress told the court she was just ‘fishing’ to try to find out through the friend whether Weinstein was aware that a reporter had gotten wind of her accusations.

The messages began when Sciorra’s friend sent her a message asking for her number, which she handed over. The friend then told her it was for Harvey Weinstein and Miss Sciorra replied: ‘Really? That’s interesting’.

Weinstein tormented Sciorra after raping her, prosecutor Meghan Hast told jurors, culminating in an incident at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 where he arrived at her hotel room in his underwear and with baby oil in his hand.

Sciorra told jurors she ‘punched and kicked’ out but ‘couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked’ and said Weinstein told her he had ‘perfect timing’ after ejaculating on her nightgown.

Father-of-five Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

Sciorra’s rape allegation from the winter of 1993 to 1994 is too old to be charged as a separate crime, but prosecutors hope it will show that Weinstein was a repeat sexual predator, a charge that could put him in prison for life. Generally, prosecutors cannot bring up alleged crimes beyond the charges at a trial, but such evidence can be allowed if it shows a certain pattern of behavior.

In an emotional five hour testimony the 59-year-old described how Weinstein, 67, ‘overpowered’ her during the alleged assault at her Manhattan home in the early 1990s. She said she began drinking heavily and cutting herself in the wake of the incident and she felt like she ‘disappeared’ from her life.

A visibly distressed Sciorra told the court: ‘(Weinstein) was there and pushed the door open, so I didn’t have an opportunity to know why he was there. Then he started to unbutton his shirt, and then I realized that in his head, he wanted to have sex and I didn’t want to. I realized what he wanted was pretty obvious, so I started to back up into my bathroom. I felt very overpowered because he was very big.’

Turning her body away from Weinstein she said: ‘He led me into the bedroom and he shoved me onto the bed. I can’t tell you exactly when his pants came off or exactly what happened. I don’t think his shirt ever got completely off.

‘As I was trying to get him off of me — I was punching him, I was kicking him — and he took my hands and put them over my head, he put my hands over my head to hold them back and he got on top of me and he raped me. I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked.’

Describing the alleged assault as ‘disgusting’ she added: ‘At a certain point, he stopped. He came out of me and he ejaculated on top of me, on my nightgown. He said, ‘I have perfect timing’. And then he proceeded to put his mouth on my vagina and before he did that, he said, ‘This is for you’. And I didn’t have very much fight left inside me at this point. I said, ‘No, no’. But there was not much I could do at that point. My body shut down.

‘It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn’t even really know what was happening. It was like a seizure or something.

‘I’m not sure if I fainted or fell asleep or blacked out, but I woke up on the floor with my nightgown kind of up and I didn’t know if something else had happened.’

After bumping into Harvey at a later date she said he menacingly warned her: ‘This remains between you and I.’

One of the next times she saw Weinstein was in London in 1994 when she was working on ‘The Innocent Sleep’. Sciorra said she moved hotels in the middle of the night to avoid him.

Their next encounter was in 1997 at the Cannes Film Festival when Weinstein turned up at her hotel room in his underwear clutching a bottle of baby oil in one hand and a video in the other.

But Rotunno challenged Sciorra on why she did not turn to her co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro who she was with to promote movie Cop Land.

Trying to cast doubt on Sciorra’s version of events, Rotunno asked: ‘You were there with Sylvester Stallone, correct? You were there promoting a movie with Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro, heavyweights in the movie industry. Why didn’t you go to them and say get this guy away from me?’

Sciorra said: ‘I never saw anybody until I was walking on the red carpet.’

Prosecutors have accused Weinstein of committing violent attacks on aspiring actresses, who they said suffered shame and humiliation as they internalized trauma from the encounters. Defense attorneys countered that emails from the accusers to Weinstein would show they maintained warm relations, which could undermine a case that appears to rely primarily on the testimony of the accusers.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno noted that Sciorra never went to police or a doctor about the alleged rape.

‘At the time, I didn’t understand that that was rape,’ Sciorra said.

Rotunno also suggested that Sciorra’s judgment and recollection were clouded by drinking on the night of the alleged rape. The actress said she remembered having only a glass of wine with dinner and had kicked a Valium habit that developed after Weinstein sent her pills.

Regaining her composure for the remainder of her testimony Sciorra told Rotunno’s she had never told a friend she had ‘awkward sex’ with Weinstein.

But Rotunno told her: ‘You have no idea of the month, or potentially the year. You weren’t even really sure of the address.’ Sciorra hit back: ‘I blocked most of that part of my mind out.’

Rotunno also played the jury a clip of an interview which MIss Sciorra did on August 6 1997 with David Letterman in which she admitted to lying to journalists. Sciorra told the chat show host: ‘I have quite a bad reputation in the last couple of years for lying about a few things.’

The court also heard that Sciorra told a friend that she ‘hoped Harvey has a job for me’ in a message sent in 2017.

Weinstein hobbled into court without the aid of his walker for a second day running Thursday. He was heavily supported by members of his legal team. But he did have a new walker on hand, this time with wheels on the bottom instead the device with two tennis balls on which he had favored.

Sciorra walked into the courthouse alongside prosecutor Joan Illuzzi.

Weinstein, who reshaped the independent film industry with critically acclaimed pictures such as ‘The English Patient’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. As he left court on Wednesday, he told reporters he felt ‘very confident’ about the case.

After the jury had left Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi requested to admit emails into evidence that she said were ‘relevant’.

They related to Paul Feldsher, the movie producer friend of Miss Sciorra the defense say she admitted to having ‘awkward sex’ with Weinstein.

Illuzi said the emails also show Weinstein wired Mr Feldsher $60,000 in April 2017 and wrote in an email to The Weinstein Co, his film production company, it should be filed as a ‘personal expense’.

lluzi said that actress Rosie Perez, a friend of Miss Sciorra, will testify that she told her Weinstein raped her in 1994. Illuzi said that at some point before Miss Sciorra went to London late in 1994, Miss Sciorra ‘called one night and said something to the effect I think something bad happened to me, I think I was raped’.

Illuzi said: ‘Miss Perez hears from others what the defendant did (in London). When Miss Sciorra was in London and the defendant was banging on her door.

‘Miss Perez called Miss Sciorra and Annabella said to her: ‘I don’t want him to get me again’.

‘Miss Perez put things together and said: ‘Oh my god, Harvey Weinstein was the person who raped you, isn’t that right?’

According to Miss Illuzi, Miss Sciorra replied: ‘My god I don’t even remember telling you, he was the one and he did this to me in my apartment’.

Sciorra entered court and did not look at Weinstein – but he stared at her.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi asked her if she saw him in the court today and in a dramatic moment she stood up, pointed at him and said he was wearing a ‘black suit and white shirt’.

Sciorra told the jury that she first met Weinstein at a party in Los Angeles around 1990.

Around that time she was in her early 30s and her star was on the rise after starring in films like ‘Jungle Fever’ and ‘The Hand that Rocks the Cradle’.

Sciorra said that Weinstein persuaded her to take the lead part in ‘The Night We Never Met’ even though she was exhausted from doing two films back to back.

Weinstein said he would not do it unless she took the lead and she reluctantly agreed.

Sciorra said that she began to attend a number of events to do with Miramax, his film production company, including a dinner at an Irish restaurant in New York in the winter of 1993 to 1994.

Among those who was there was Uma Thurman and at the end Sciorra accepted a ride home from Weinstein.

She went upstairs and got ready for bed and then heard a knock at her door, so she went to open it thinking it was her doorman or a neighbor.

Sciorra said she was wearing a nightgown given to her by her mother’s cousin in Italy – at this point her voice wobbled.

Illuzi asked what happened when she opened the door and she began to cry and had to compose herself as described her alleged assault.

Sciorra said: ‘The defendant was there and he pushed the door open and I didn’t have the opportunity to understand why he was there’.

Weinstein started walking around her apartment apparently to see if they were alone, she said.

Sciorra said: ‘Then I realized he thought we were going to have sex. I realized he was taking off his shirt and that in his head he wanted to have sex and I didn’t want to. I told him he had to leave.

‘I started to back up because I thought I could make it into my bedroom. I was telling him to leave, this wasn’t going to happen, I wasn’t having sex with him and he kept coming at me. I felt very overpowered because he was very big and I was 100lbs.

‘I started to back up because I thought I could make it into my bedroom and he grabbed me’.

Illuzi asked her to show where and Sciorra put her hands around her collar.

She said: ‘He led me into the bedroom and shoved me onto the bed. I was trying to get him off me, I was punching him and kicking him and trying to get away from him but he took my hands and put them over my head’.

Sciorra sobbed as she put her hands over her head with the hands together.

She said: ‘He got on top of me and he raped me’. She said she couldn’t fight him off because ‘he had my hands locked’.

Weinstein pulled himself out of her and ejaculated on her nightgown and told her: ‘I have perfect timing’.

Sciorra then described how he performed oral sex on her and said: ‘This is for you’.

Weinstein left and Sciorra blacked out and when she woke up on the floor she felt’ disgusted’.

Sciorra, who began her testimony composed before choking back her tears, had told jurors an image of her at the theater standing in front of red roses and shown to the court reminds her ‘very much of being raped by Harvey Weinstein’ as it was taken shortly after at the end of January 1994.

When Sciorra said she ran into Weinstein about a month after the alleged attack and confronted him about what had happened, he parried, ‘That’s what all the nice Catholic girls say,’ she testified.

Then, she said, he leaned toward her with ‘black eyes’ and said menacingly: ‘This remains between you and I.’

‘I thought he was going to hit me right there,’ Sciorra said. The dramatic testimony came on the second day of Weinstein’s trial.

Sciorra said she tried to tell her friends but she found it impossible, nor did she go to the police. She said she did not think that you could be raped by somebody you knew and that Weinstein was a ‘nice person’ until then.

And so for more than a quarter-century, she told her story only a few people close to her about the encounter, until she came forward publicly in 2017. Now, Sciorra has become the first of Weinstein’s accusers to testify at his New York City rape trial, seen as a watershed for the #MeToo movement.

Sciorra’s testimony sets up the first of several face-to-face confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers.

Her friend, actress Ellen Barkin, was also seen entering the court. ‘All my power All my heart All my strength I give to you dear friend and warrior … #AnnabellaSciorra,’ Barkin wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. ‘I love you.’

One of the next times Sciorra said she saw Weinstein was in London in 1994 when she was working on ‘The Innocent Sleep’. She said Weinstein would call her repeatedly asking her to come to dinner with him and would send cars every day to pick her up.

Eventually he turned up at her hotel room and was ‘banging on the door saying this is Harvey, open the door’, she said. Sciorra moved hotels in the middle of the night to avoid him.

Their next encounter was in 1997 at the Cannes Film Festival when Weinstein turned up at her hotel room in his underwear clutching a bottle of baby oil in one hand and a video in the other.

She frantically called all the numbers she could on hotel phone and summoned as many staff as she could – Weinstein left.

After all of this, Sciorra told the court she later had another encounter with Weinstein at an industry party.

She said: ‘Suddenly, I felt a hand on my back. I was wearing a low-cut dress, and as I turned around he immediately took his hand off me and went away.’

Both legal teams kicked off their opening statements on Wednesday. The jury heard how one accuser, named for the first time as aspiring actress Jessica Mann, says Weinstein injected an erection drug before raping her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

The court was also told Weinstein used his close friendship with Bill and Hillary Clinton to ‘intimidate’ his victim and prosecutors also showed the jury a picture of Weinstein posing with Clinton during his presidency.

Describing the once powerful Hollywood producer as a ‘savvy sexual predator’, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast added: ‘At the end of this trial, the evidence will be clear, that the man seated right there was not just a titan in Hollywood, but a rapist.’

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors likened him to the witch in Hansel and Gretel who lured in children to her gingerbread house.

But Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis described how Mann called Weinstein her casual boyfriend. She is also said to have texted him: ‘I love you, I always do, but I hate feeling like a booty call.’

Prosecutors had already previewed Sciorra’s testimony in a lengthy, at-times graphic opening statement Wednesday that painted Weinstein as a sexual predator who used his film industry clout to abuse women for decades.

‘The evidence will show that despite her protests, despite her fight, despite her body revolting, Harvey Weinstein felt he was entitled to take what he wanted from Annabella forcing her to live in terror of him for decades,’ prosecutor Meghan Hast told jurors in her opening statement on Wednesday.

Sciorra is one of four other accusers that prosecutors plan to call as witnesses during the month long trial.

‘Annabella, Mimi, Dawn gratitude brave warriors we are with you in solidarity,’ actress Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter on Thursday. Dawn Dunning is among the women who are expected to testify about Weinstein’s pattern of behavior, although he is not charged with assaulting her.

Sciorra was cross examined by Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno on Wednesday. Rotunno has become known as the ‘anti-MeToo lawyer’ and colleagues have described her as a ‘bulldog in the courtroom’.

She tried to cast doubt on Sciorra by asking why she didn’t do more to leave her apartment when Weinstein came in.

Rotunno said: ‘When he pushed his way in did you go out the door?’ Sciorra said: ‘No’.

She asked: ‘While he was walking around your apartment did you exit the door at that point? Sciorra replied: ‘No’.

‘When he was unbuttoning his shirt, did you walk out the door then?’, Rotunno asked. Sciorra said: ‘No’.

Sciorra said she could not remember telling prosecutors when she spoke to them that Weinstein was trying to ‘cajole’ her into bed in a ‘friendly’ way. She said that she did not leave before he put his hands on her because Weinstein was ‘frightening’.

Addressing the alleged rape Rotunno asked: ‘Did you hit him in the face? Sciorra said: ‘I don’t know’.

Rotunno asked: ‘Did you poke him in the eye?’ Sciorra said: ‘No’. Rotunno asked: ‘Did you scream?’ Sciorra said: ‘Yes.’

Trying to cast doubt on Sciorra’s version of events in Cannes, Rotunno asked: ‘You were there with Sylvester Stallone, correct? You were there promoting a movie with Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro, heavyweights in the movie industry. Why didn’t you go to them and say get this guy away from me?’

Miss Sciorra said: ‘I never saw anybody until I was walking on the red carpet.’

Rotunno also played the jury a clip of an interview which Sciorra did on August 6 1997 with David Letterman in which she admitted to lying to journalists.

She told the chat show host: ‘I have quite a bad reputation in the last couple of years for lying about a few things’.

She said that if there was a question about her personal life she ‘didn’t feel comfortable’ with and ‘didn’t think it was anybody’s business’ then she told a lie.

That included claiming that her father and the actor Dennis Hopper raced iguanas.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi asked Miss Sciorra: ‘In this interview you were not talking in any way about lying about matters as serious as what we are here for?’

Miss Sciorra said: ‘No’.

The court heard that Miss Sciorra told a friend that she ‘hoped Harvey has a job for me’ in a message sent in 2017.

Miss Rotunno said that in August that year a friend of Miss Sciorra’s sent her a message asking for her number, which she handed over.

The friend then told her it was for Harvey Weinstein and Miss Sciorra replied: ‘Really? That’s interesting’.

Miss Sciorra said she did not tell him immediately not to hand it over to Weinstein because she was ‘petrified’ of him.

But Miss Rotunno pressed her and said that two days later Miss Sciorra messaged the friend saying she was ‘more broke than I ever imagined, no (health) insurance, I haven’t worked in years and I have been reaching out to friends’. She added: ‘I am hoping Harvey has a job for me’.

Miss Sciorra said: ‘I was fishing, yes’.

Miss Rotunno said that in October 2017, the same month she spoke to Ronan Farrow at the New Yorker about her alleged rape at the hands of Weinstein, she messaged her friend again.

The first message read: ‘So Harvey…hmm?’

A follow up message from Miss Sciorra read: ‘I just need to know if you gave Harvey my number?’

Rotunno also quizzed Sciorra about a box of chocolate penises she said Weinstein sent her before the alleged rape.

Sciorra described them as ‘chocolate penises in a white box’ with a card that read ‘from Harvey’.

‘Did you call him (Weinstein) and say what is this?’ Rotunno asked. Sciorra said no. Rotunno added: ‘Did you ask him whether or not or why he sent them to you?’ Sciorra replied: ‘No’.

Damon Cheronis, one of Weinstein’s lawyers, said in his opening statement Wednesday that Weinstein could not have gotten to Sciorra’s 17th floor apartment uninvited because her building had a doorman, and that Sciorra had in the past described the encounter as consensual.

He questioned the validity of Sciorra’s account, saying she once told a friend that she ‘did a crazy thing and had sex with Harvey Weinstein’ and that she had a consensual encounter with him.

‘She didn’t describe it as rape because it wasn’t,’ Cheronis said.

Cheronis offered a similar defense for the other accusations against his client. In each case, he said, women had reframed consensual relationships as predatory after the fact.

Cheronis said emails and text messages would show that Haleyi, who has said Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006, repeatedly reached out to him in the following years. Mann, whom Weinstein is accused of raping in 2013, even told Weinstein she wanted him to meet her mother after the alleged attack, Cheronis said.

Hast said that the women kept in touch with Weinstein because they ‘felt trapped.’ She told jurors they should not discount the allegations simply because Weinstein did not fit the profile of a rapist grabbing victims ‘in a back alley.’

‘Here the rapist was at the pinnacle of the very profession his victims strived to make a career in,’ she said.