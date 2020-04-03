Haunting words of a suicide note left by successful New York City photographer, 64, Robert Herman

A New York City photographer has been identified as the man who was killed after jumping from a luxury Manhattan apartment block.

Robert Herman, 64, jumped from the 16th-floor of the Tribeca Park building on Chambers Street at around 11pm Friday night. He died instantly after landing in the building’s courtyard.

Police sources identified the artist to the New York Post and said he left a note that read: ‘How do you enjoy life?’

Herman had published two books showcasing his street photography of everyday New Yorkers – The New Yorkers in 2013 and The Phone Book in 2015.

‘He was a very well-known fella, a very good photographer,’ said former New York Post photographer Lawrence Schwartzwald. ‘Quintessential New York work. It’s such a shame.’

Born in Brooklyn in 1955, Herman had been a street photographer since his days as an NYU film student back in the late 1970s according to his biography on Amazon which described him as ‘an award-winning international photographer.’

He first developed a love of photography using his father’s Nikon F camera and a 50mm lens.

‘He began by exploring the city as a means to connect with the people in his neighborhood and learn the craft of making images,’ his profile reads.

On Friday night some neighbors speculated the apparent suicide could have been related to the state’s sudden regulations regarding coronavirus, self-isolation and the current pandemic.

‘I came out to smoke a cigarette, and they told me someone jumped,’ one resident told the Post.

She added: ‘You have to be mentally strong to take on isolation. The uncertainty of what’s going to happen is scary.’

Police have not linked the death to the coronavirus outbreak, or New York’s lockdown.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced sweeping orders on Friday that severely restricts gatherings of any size for the state’s more than 19 million residents and will require workers in non-essential businesses to stay home.

Under the rules, non-essential gatherings of people of any size or for any reason are to be canceled or postponed, including parties and celebrations.