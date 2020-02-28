Hazmat-clad coronavirus medics perform hilarious Swan Lake routine to send off six patients

Two Chinese medical workers have been caught on camera performing their version of the famous ballet ‘Swan Lake’ to celebrate the full recovery of their patients.

Six coronavirus patients were discharged last Friday from the People’s Hospital of Linbi County in Suzhou, Anhui Province of eastern China.

The hazmat-suited medics are seen in a video gleefully dancing on their tiptoes as their patients left the hospital to go home.

They finished the performance with their arms arching over their heads in a heart shape to send their best wishes to the recovered patients.

Russian composer Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ has been beloved by the world for centuries as one of the most popular ballets of all time.

The video of the performance has amused millions of people on Chinese social media.

One comment read: ‘This is what angels look like.’

‘Medical staff are so adorable. You’ve also worked hard,’ another one said.

A total of 24,734 patients infected with the novel coronavirus in China had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Sunday, according to state media Xinhua.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has claimed at least 2,705 deaths and infected over 80,344 people globally.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 15 today with the regime refusing to seal off the holy city at the centre of the crisis and pilgrims spreading the virus around the Middle East.

Italy now has at least seven deaths as the country imposes drastic security measures to contain the first major outbreak in Europe.

Experts believe that the new coronavirus has been passed onto humans by wildlife sold as food, especially bats and snakes.