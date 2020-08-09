‘He convinced others that peace could be a reality’: The week in quotes



Source: PA Images

Even in the darkest moments, when people would have been forgiven for having no hope, John made peace visible for others. His vision revealed what could be, and with time and determination and single-mindedness and stubbornness, he convinced others that peace could be a reality.

Father Paul Farren, speaking at the funeral of Nobel Peace Prize-winner John Hume.



Source: Guardian News/YouTube

We’re lower than the world.

President Donald Trump on the rate of Covid-19 deaths in the United States.



Source: PA Images

Now, the food crisis will deepen further, The grain stores in the port are completely destroyed. The port is the entry way for Lebanon’s grain imports; they import 90% of their grain for the staple Lebanese bread. This explosion has made a very dire situation worse – with a growing number of Lebanese vulnerable to destitution – and could not have come at a worse time for the besieged country.

Máiréad Collins, Christian Aid’s senior advocacy advisor on Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, on the devastating explosion in Beirut.



Source: Shutterstock/Master1305

The “sympathy” being expressed by the government figures will not save pub businesses or jobs.

Publican lobby groups on comments made by Taoiseach Michéal Martin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now



Source: PA Images

There’s no silver bullet at the moment – and there might never be.

The World Health Organisation’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the fight to bring Covid-19 under control.



Source: PA Images

My legacy and my own dignity demand that it should be so.

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos on his decision to go into exile.