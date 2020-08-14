‘He said the league is a shambles, a pub league’: Perth reveals extraordinary John Sheridan outburst

VINNY PERTH HAS lifted the lid on an extraordinary outburst by Waterford manager John Sheridan in which the former Republic of Ireland international labelled the League of Ireland ‘a pub league and a shambles’ and taunted him about being sacked before this season finishes.

The Dundalk head coach saw his side come from 2-0 down to salvage a draw at Oriel Park but their grip on the title is slipping with Shamrock Rovers six points clear with a game in hand on Sunday.

But matters on the pitch were overshadowed by what Perth described as Sheridan’s insulting behaviour.

The pair exchanged words at full time with Sheridan fuelling the fire afterwards by saying he didn’t know who Perth was in his post-match interview with RTÉ.

“I don’t expect him to know who I am. He said the league is a shambles, a pub league. I don’t have time for that. I love this league,” Perth said.

“He may have one up on me, he may have one up on me for the next few weeks and may take the high ground, but you’ve got to have a bit of class about you.

“This league means too much to people like me. It’s a good league, full of quality, and that behaviour is not good enough.

“He can take the high ground and good luck to him but it’s not a pub league, not a shambles. ‘The reason you are playing at Dundalk is that you are shite’, that sort of stuff.

“That’s poor English league stuff and we have to be better than that. I will defend our league, wherever I am, as a coach here at the best club or back at Malahide United, I will defend this league to a height, but that’s not good enough and I don’t accept that.

“He thinks it’s a pub league, that was the comment and I can’t accept that on behalf of the league, not just Dundalk but the league. It’s not respectful to come out with that stuff.

“He was asked earlier, ‘What happened between you and Vinny?’ and he said, ‘Who?’, Vinny Perth, the Dundalk manager, who?

“I don’t expect John Sheridan to respect me but I do expect him to respect the league, I care too much about it. He came after me to say ‘what’s your problem’ and I said, I think you have disrespected our league. He went off, said ‘Who are you, You’re getting the sack?’ We have to be better and I care too much about the league.”

