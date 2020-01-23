Head-banging techno fan REALLY gets into the music at summer festival

This is the astonishing moment a techno fan decides to let loose and dance like never before

The footage, which was captured at a festival in an unknown location, shows the energetic man hold onto the metal barriers and let David Moleon’s San Salvador take over his body.

As the music begins to intensify, the festival-goer gives his forehead a wipe with a hand towel before going on to display his extraordinary dance moves.

During the clip, which is believed to have been filmed in 2015 but has recently emerged online, the man begins to sway to the electronic dance music.

He wipes the sweat from his forehead before moving his head back and forth in an energetic manner.

As spectators look on in surprise, the dance enthusiast moves his entire body in a vigorous manner and lets the techno beat possess him.

The video, which has since been shared on the social media platform Reddit, has received an array of comical comments from viewers.

One person wrote: ‘The fact that he hasn’t accidentally headbutted anyone into outer space is impressive.’

While another commented: ‘Seems like your typical concert behaviour my man.’