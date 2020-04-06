Heart attack symptoms: The type of cough you have could signal the deadly condition

A HEART ATTACK can be fatal. Although hospitals are having a tough time dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a heart attack is a medical emergency. What’s the type of cough associated with the disease?

A heart attack needs medical attention as soon as possible. It can lead to a cardiac arrest which results in immediate death. What’s the cough that signals you could have the potentially disease condition? The British Heart Foundation (BHF) states “excessive coughing” could be a symptom of a heart attack. A new, continuous cough could also be a sign of an infection with Covid-19. So how does one tell the difference? The answer is revealed in the other symptoms accompanied by the coughing.

For instance, “wheezing” may be experienced by someone with a cough that may be having a heart attack. The NHS define wheezing as a whistling sound when breathing. This symptom is not associated with a Covid-19 infection. The BHF adds that some people may experience a sudden feeling of anxiety – similar to a panic attack – when suffering from a heart attack.

Wipe away the idea that a heart attack needs to be a dramatic display of pain. Chest pain can feel different from person to person. For instance, it’s not uncommon for people to mistake their chest pain for indigestion. The pain, or discomfort, felt in the chest will occur suddenly and doesn’t go away. The BHF describes the sensation as “pressure, squeezing or heaviness in the chest”.

The pain may travel across to either arm, or could spread to a person’s neck, jaw, back or stomach. Some individuals may feel “sick, sweaty, light-headed or short of breath”. Heart attack symptoms can persist over a number of days or can come on suddenly and unexpectedly. It’s also key to dispel the myth that there’s a difference of symptoms for men and women – there isn’t.

Symptoms are unique to each individual but the symptoms listed above are the most common signs of a heart attack. BHF stress: “Whether or not you have coronavirus symptoms, it’s essential to dial 999 if you have symptoms that could be a heart attack, or if your heart symptoms get worse.” It reassures the public: “Don’t delay because you think hospitals are too busy – the NHS still has systems in place to treat people for heart attacks. “If you delay, you are more likely to suffer serious heart damage and more likely to need intensive care and to spend longer in hospital.”