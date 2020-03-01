Heart-stopping moment British father digs his son, 11, out alive from 5ft of snow

This is the heart-stopping moment a British father has to dig his 11-year-old son out of five feet of snow after he got separated from them while ski-ing in France.

Father Gillon Campbell said he had ‘never been so scared’ as when he had to grab a shovel to rescue his son, Fox, who had been ski-ing off-piste in Chamonix, the Alps.

Heartbreaking footage captures the moment the little boy mumbles ‘thank you’ through frozen tears as his head emerges from the snow 30 minutes after he was buried.

‘I just dug like everything in the world mattered to me,’ Gillon said. ‘That was a really, really scary moment. I mean, I’ve never been so scared.’

‘And I dug and I found his head one and a half metres under the snow. And I cleared his head and he talked to me.’

Video taken by a camera on Fox’s helmet shows the moment he was buried by an avalanche. He had gone off-piste to ski between two different pistes while his father waited for his younger brother to catch up, before following.

The boy jumps to avoid a hole in the snow, but falls in. Snow immediately falls on top of him. The camera then captures the sounds of him struggling and shouting for his father while encased in the snow.

Fox, who is a member of the Freeriders Mountain Ski Club, was equipped with a backpack, GPS and shovel.

Gillon said he was ‘surprised’ not to find his eldest son waiting for him at the other piste when he got there. ‘But I thought he had met my wife,’ he said, ‘so we skied to the lift.

‘I thought my son was in front with her, but he wasn’t. So we went up the lift, but he still wasn’t there. And so I decided that I should just ski back the way I came and figure out where he was.

‘I skied back down into the gully and I was going along and something was different. The snow was different, it was crumblier on the ground.

‘And my transceiver, I turned it to search, and it beeped at me. And it told me someone was in the snow really close by.’

When he uncovered his son’s head and blue helmet, Gillon shouted for help and was quickly joined by a couple, who heard him from the edge of the piste.

Within a few minutes the alarm had been raised and rescuers arrived to dig Fox out of the snow.

‘I won’t forget the moment I got to hold him,’ said Gillon. ‘He was so cold but he was alive right, and he was, fine.’

A French mountain rescuer said: ‘He was buried under the snow for about 30 minutes, the chance of survival after this time is usually small as the risk of suffocation is high, but he survived unscathed.

‘This accident happened near the piste, but it is still off-piste. It is important to know that only the open and marked pistes are secured and patrolled by the pisteurs.

‘We put up signs to warn of danger, and we trigger avalanches to secure the open ski slopes. We do not trigger avalanches to secure off-piste.’

He also warned: ‘If you leave a slope that is marked and defined, you are off-piste. It can be two metres or 50 metres, it is still off-piste, and the rules are not the same.’

A caption attached to the video, which was posted on social media yesterday, warned skiers to ‘beware of a false sense of security’ when ski-ing close to the piste.

‘Fox was very lucky. Transciever, probe and shovel are essential but do not prevent an avalanche. To ski off-piste, you need to know more than just how to ski!,’ it read.

‘You must be aware of the dangers, that way you know how to avoid them.’

The boy suffered no injuries in the accident which happened on Saturday December 28 last year.

La Chamoniarde has released the footage to warn people about the dangers of ski-ing off the maintained pistes.