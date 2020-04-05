Heartbreaking photo shows moment NHS heroes learn coronavirus has killed workmate

The moving photo – captured at an Essex hospital – was posted alongside a message that saw the dead midwife’s colleagues vow to keep up the fight against coronavirus

The devastating toll the coronavirus crisis is taking on our brave NHS heroes has been perfectly captured in a heartbreaking photo showing the moment hospital staff were told one of their own had died.

The moving photograph was taken at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, on Friday – as ward workers were informed that midwife Lynsay Coventry, 54, had died of coronavirus.

And despite the fact some are visibly crying, the dedicated health professionals maintain a 2m distance from one another all the same.

It was shared on Facebook by a fellow midwife, and has since been shared more than 31,000 times.

The post accompanying the photograph reads: “This is what our maternity unit in Harlow looked like on Friday.

“My friends, work colleagues and work family all united in grief!

“We stand apart to minimise spread but stand together in mourning the loss of our midwife!

“Part of us has been lost but we still go on with our work for you all!

“If this doesn’t stop you from going out this weekend then we shouldn’t be friends! I beg u, stay home!

“I would give anything to stay home with my 3 children and stay away from this deadly virus, but I can’t!

“I hope you sleep well my beautiful friend! Until we meet again! “

Earlier today, the NHS trust that runs the hospital had confirmed she died on Thursday as her family paid a moving tribute to her.

In the wake of her deaths, colleagues also highlighted Ms Coventry’s “professionalism and commitment” throughout her 10 years working at the trust, and the hundreds of women that she supported.

In a statement, Ms Coventry’s relatives said: “As a family, our hearts are broken at the loss of our loving, wonderful and caring mum, sister, daughter and grandmother.

“We each know how much she loved and cherished us. Her love for us all was unfailing and her strength in the way she cared and supported us will fill our memories.

“What we also know is how proud she was to be an NHS midwife.”

They said Ms Coventry had “followed her dream” to train as a midwife in later life and that it was a role in which she was “very well-respected”.

