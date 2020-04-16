Heartbreaking reaction from MP who feared Boris Johnson could die – ‘Darkest hour’

THE former chair of the 1922 Committee, the forum for backbench Tory MPs, has spoken about how hard the news about Boris Johnson’s hospitalisation was to take.

Sir Charles Walker received a text on his phone informing him of the news. The Broxbourne MP said both he and his wife were struggled with the information. Sir Charles told The Guardian: “We had watched the Queen on Sunday night, one of the anchors in our lives.

“She took us back to the moment in her reign when she broadcast during the war with her sister. “Then to suddenly hear that our prime minister had been taken into intensive care, in my 52 years I really have to say I think it was the darkest hour.” Mr Johnson came out of intensive care on Thursday and according to a Number 10 spokesman is able to take short walks. The Queen gave a special address to the nation on the weekend as the UK tackled the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time in 18 years she had addressed the nation in this way with the exception of the annual Christmas speech. In October 1940, aged 14, the then Princess Elizabeth gave a radio speech to children of the Commonwealth, many of whom had been evacuated. Her then 10-year-old sister Princess Margaret, the Countess of Snowdon joined towards the end. Sir Charles explained: “We had lots of friends and family contracting the virus, and had news of so many people dying, then you think, ‘my God, we could lose him as well’.”

Former Tory MPs also spoke about the impact of the news. Paul Goodman, Wycombe MP from 2001 until 2010, is now the editor of Conservative Home, said: “He is literally larger than life so when you hear he is dangerously ill it feels like a blow to life itself.” Baroness Morgan was chosen as Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary in Mr Johnson’s first cabinet. She stood down as an MP at the December election.

Baroness Morgan said: “People just seemed to need an outlet and, like all of us, were thinking ‘my God I can’t believe this has happened’. “When I woke up – and I think this was the case with lots of people – I just thought ‘oh no, what am I going to read now? “Thankfully the news wasn’t any worse, but after what had happened you just didn’t know.”