Hearthstone Demon Hunter Nerf Update: Latest meta changes and patch notes

Blizzard late last night rushed out a quick update to Hearthstone, because the Demon Hunter was far to OP.

The new Hearthstone Ashes of Outland expansion has only been live a few days, along with he games first new class – the Demon Hunter – since the game launched many moons ago in 2014.

But no less than 2 days later, the Demon Hunter has been nerfed.

Looking at the stats, it’s easy to understand why.

As per pcgamer.com, it sounds like problems for the new class started almost immediately after launch, with win rates for other classes dropping like a stone compared to the mighty Demon Hunter.

“DH is so good that it has pushed every single other class in the game ’s winrate below a level required to climb,” explained Tonquikei in this Blizzard Forum thread.

“When one class has a 58% WR and the next highest is at 49%, that’s a significant problem that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.”

“DH does it all. You simply can’t out tempo it in the early game and will struggle to out value it in the late game if you somehow managed to survive that long. The class has so many options playing against it feels like playing against an adventure boss like the Lich King on heroic.”

Hearthstone player F2K_Zeddy also took to Twitter to show that, as of day 2, the Demon Hunter was the only class with a win percentage over 45%. In fact Demon Hunter went one better, with a 55% win rate.

As you can imagine then, Blizzard acted swiftly to rectified the situation and overnight on the Hearthstone subreddit the Community Manager outlined some changes that are coming today.

They’re all server-side, so you shouldn’t need to download anything, but as some users have noticed, certain card texts haven’t been updated yet to reflect the changes that have been implemented.

If you’re keen to know what’s changed, read on, you can see the full Blizzard explainer, along with the nitty-gritty patch notes on what has actually changed to the meta of the game.

*Lastly, Blizzard are also offering a small refund to make up for the changes, telling fans: “A full Arcane Dust refund will be issued for both regular (100 Dust) and golden (800 Dust) copies of Skull of Gul’dan and Imprisoned Antaen, as well as golden Eye Beam (1600 Dust).”

Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be keeping an eye on the power level of Demon Hunter. Our goal is to make changes when necessary in order to get Demon Hunter to where we believe it should be. Today, we’ll be applying the following balance updates to a few Demon Hunter cards in a server-side patch (meaning you won’t have to download anything):

We wanted to get these changes out the door today, and in doing so you will only see the new stats for these cards—displayed in both red and green—in matches, not in your Collection. The red and green numbers will return to white and the cards will be updated in your Collection with a data-only patch that we’re expecting to deploy before the end of the day tomorrow.

For Arena, we’re making changes today that will see Demon Hunter class card offering rates decreased until we’re able to properly address the class with more accurate micro-adjustments in a future patch. The following cards have had their offering rates reduced in Arena: