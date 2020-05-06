Heartwarming videos capture amazing bond between toddler and his dog

A mother has captured the heartwarming bond between her baby boy and his dog in a series of videos that show them cuddling and sleeping together every night.

Kenzie Kennedy, 23, from California, has been taking to TikTok to share precious footage of her one-year-old son Carson snuggled up with their English springer spaniel Reiney at bedtime.

‘I’m crying at 3 am because I don’t ever want to imagine life without these two,’ Kenzie captioned one video, which shows Carson throwing his around Reiney’s neck as they lie in bed together.

When the little boy grabs the dog’s snout, the patient pooch licks his face, and the sweet kiss makes Carson smile.

The two were born just three months apart and they have taken to falling asleep together. Many of Kenzie’s videos show them snoozing with their arms and paws wrapped around each other.

They also sleep cheek to snout, and whenever Carson rolls over, he reaches out for Reiney as they adjust their sleep position.

In one particularly heartwarming video, Kenzie shows what happens when she attempts to move Carson away from the dog.

‘Come here, baby,’ she whispers as she tries to grab him.

Carson immediately turns over and wraps his arms around Reiney.

The little boy starts to fuss, and the dog rests her face on his cheek to show that she doesn’t want him to move either.

‘Ah let him stay here,’ one person commented. ‘He did stay there,’ Kenzie responded.

‘OH MY GOD, that’s the cutest thing ever,’ someone else gushed. ‘Best friends forever. That pup would give his life for that kid.’

‘Yes she would,’ the mom agreed.

The two have an incredible bond, and when they aren’t fast asleep, they are rolling around the bed or watching TV on the couch.

Carson can’t help but giggle whenever Reiney affectionately licks his face — which happens often.

Kenzie and her husband Carter welcomed their beloved pet in December 2018, and she was appropriately named Reiney after reindeer.

Baby Carson was born on January 31, and the two have been best friends ever since.

Kenzie has more than 135,000 TikTok followers, many of whom love her videos of Carter and Reiney together.