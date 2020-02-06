He’d win Meowvember! Kitten in Mexico is pictured with a very striking moustache

A kitten has been photographed in Mexico with a strikingly handsome moustache.

Alberto, the two year old kitten from Torreon, Mexico, attracts people’s attention anywhere he goes, due to his glorious face fluff.

Claudia Alba Machado, 27, a doctor, became the kitten’s owner, when her friend thought she was a bit under the weather and needed some company.

Claudia said: ‘I started living alone a couple of years ago and my friend saw that I was a little bit sad and lonely and decided to get me a cat.

‘He thought that a cat would be easier to take care of than a dog.

‘His sister had a cat and when she gave birth, my friend asked me if I wanted a kitten- of course I said ‘yes’ and I told him to choose one for me.

‘The next day he called me and said “I got you a cat with a moustache” and I was shocked- I thought it was going to be an ugly one.

‘When he brought him to me, we were joking that I have a Nazi cat because he looks like Hitler.’

Not to be confused with a cat’s whiskers, the natural fur markings under Alberto’s nose aren’t uncommon and are determined by a genetic lottery.

Domestic shorthair and Persian cats are most likely to sport a ‘tache.

‘Everyone finds it very entertaining- when I tell people I have a cat with a moustache, they tell me all cats do,’ Machado said.

‘When they see him, they can’t believe it and tell me ‘he really has a moustache’.

‘I named him ‘Alberto’ because I couldn’t give him a typical cat name, I had to find something that suits him.

‘Alberto likes playing, sleeping and [he’s] affectionate- whenever he’s in the mood.

‘He is the ideal company for me, we have similar personality and we understand each other. ‘