Heidi Klum is trolled for showing off her chest in a very plunging dress

Heidi Klum usually is an example of high fashion thanks to her 30 year career as a supermodel that has exposed her to the work of gifted designers Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney.

But on Monday evening while on the TV show Making The Cut, the 46-year-old German wonder made a rare misstep as she wore an iridescent mini dress that was so low cut it showed off her chest and also managed to expose the straps of her push-up bra in.

Some viewed the move as ‘tacky’ and ‘tasteless’ as critics took to social media to post memes with captions that read, ‘Did Heidi’s dress come with built-in boobs?’ and ‘Judging fashion… while dressed like this.’

The haters were not kind to the former Victoria’s Secret model who has four children with singer Seal and is now married to Tokio Hotel band mate Tom Kaulitz.

‘Heidi’s finale dress looked like a girl at the Prom who tried way too hard,’ said one critic.

‘I’m convinced Heidi is wearing this dress backward,’ it was added to the rude note.

‘No way would a designer make an expensive dress that shows that much boob #MakingTheCut,’ said another.

‘Heidi’s finale dress was seriously funny,’ added a tweeter.

‘You’d think she wanted more attention on her boobs than on the runway show, with them ready to fall out any time. Poor taste #HeidiKlum.’

Then this one said: ‘#MakingtheCut Dang, did Heidi’s dress come with built-in boobs?’

It was the finale of Amazon Prime Video’s Making The Cute and the winner of the $1M prize was Jonny Cota for his collection titled Metamorphosis.

Also on the series are Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, and Chiara Ferragni.

Heidi was also in the news on Monday for being teased by Sofia Vergara in a new teaser for the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent.

The 47-year-old Colombian-born actress will join season 15 of the NBC talent competition show after her ABC sitcom Modern Family wrapped.

‘Heidi, nobody can understand you with that accent,’ Sofia quipped in her own thick accent to German native Heidi while sitting next to her at the judging table.

Sofia also was shown telling a contestant that she wanted to ‘get up and dance’ and then was seen on the stage swiveling her hips.

NBC also announced Monday that America’s Got Talent will premiere on May 26 and it will be paired on Tuesday nights with World Of Dance.

The dancing competition show starring judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo along with host Scott Evans also will have its season four premiere May 26 after AGT.

Sofia will join Heidi and returning judges Howie Mandel, 64, and Simon Cowell, 60, who also created the Got Talent franchise.

Terry Crews, 51, will be back as host of the NBC show.

‘We are so proud to present a 15th season of America’s Got Talent this summer,’ Simon said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out, we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape,’ he added.