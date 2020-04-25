Helen Skelton on explosive SAS Who Dares Wins rows: ‘Wanted to bang their heads together’

SAS WHO DARES WINS CELEBRITY is back and one of this year’s candidates has blown the lid on behind the scenes gossip between contestants, as they each push themselves to extreme limits.

SAS Who Dares Wins Celebrity returns to our screens tonight as another 12 hopeful celebrities will put themselves through intense Special Air Service training. Fans know that the show pushes contestants to their limits, with some voluntarily choosing to drop out – but one celeb involved in this year’s trial has shed light on some behind the scenes gossip as the tough challenge begins to take its toll on them all.

This year’s all-star cast includes TV presenters Helen Skelton and Anthea Turner, TV personalities Katie Price and Joey Essex, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson. They’re joined by Paralympic Athlete Lauren Steadman, Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans, Locksmith from Rudimental, Youtuber Jack Maynard, former boxing champion Tony Bellew and former Premiership Footballer John Fashanu. But with a stream of different personalities all believing they’ve got what it takes to make it to the very end, Countryfile presenter Helen revealed there were “flare ups” between contestants. “Of course there were flare ups because there were so many different characters in there,” she explained to Channel 4.

“Joey and Lauren fought like cats and dogs at times. They fell out with each other a lot, but I think it’s actually because they are very alike. “I wanted to bang their heads together.” After arriving to camp a day after the others, Helen divulged that Katie was the first “warm” face that greeted her. “I was a bit intimidated because everyone had their little friendship groups straight away. But I tell you what, the warmest person in that room was Katie Price,” she explained.

“She came straight up to me with the biggest grin, she was very warm and welcoming.” The former Blue Peter host is no stranger to challenges, tackling something different every year. She completed a wheelchair dance contest in 2008, shortly followed by becoming the second woman ever to finish the 78-mile (126 km) Namibian ultra marathon in 2009. In early 2012 she kayaked the Amazon river and her most recent challenge was Sports Relief in 2018, where she took part in a celebrity boxing match, defeating Camilla Thurlow via unanimous decision after three two minute rounds. But something about the Channel 4 show intrigued her.

“I’ve just never really done anything like this. I did all the challenge and adventure stuff when I was on Blue Peter but I’ve had two kids since then. “When you become a mum everything changes in a good way but I just wanted to prove to myself that I could still get involved in tough stuff and challenge myself. So I kind of did it to see if I still could, if that makes sense!” But she confessed she found it “hard” not being in control. “You really underestimate the mental side of this show. For me, what I found hard was that in the past when I’ve done all my adventure stuff, I’ve been part of a production team. “I was part of the planning, I did the training and of course did the challenge. I was in full control.”

All of this year’s competitors will have to try and complete all of the challenges set for them without giving up or being forced to leave by the commanding officers. Fans will just have to wait and see to find out who will last the longest in one of the most difficult reality shows there is. Footballer Wayne Bridge was crowned 2019’s winner – who’s got what it takes this year?

