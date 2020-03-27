Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes sly Unai Emery dig when asked about Arsenal return

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Roma under boss Paulo Fonseca, whom he clearly enjoys playing for much more than Emery who managed him at the Gunners last term

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has aimed a thinly veiled swiped at former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, while also refusing to rule out a return to his parent club, despite enjoying a successful season on loan at Roma.

The Armenia international was farmed out to the Serie A side last September on a season-long loan worth €3m, as Emery deemed him surplus to requirements at the Gunners.

Mkhitaryan rarely hit top form at Arsenal following his swap move from Manchester United, in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez head to Old Trafford.

And the 31-year-old placed the blame for his inconsistent performances squarely at Emery’s door for failing to utilise his attributes correctly.

“When I was at Arsenal, I had different things asked from me by the coach, people were expecting different things from here,” he told The Times.

“The philosophy of Emery was different from Fonseca, but here I’m feeling much better because we’re playing better football and I think it matched me.

“I prefer Fonseca’s football because we’re playing very offensively, we’re trying to have the ball all the time here and of course I like this kind of game.”

Roma were in fifth place and challenging for Champions League qualification when Serie A was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Mkhitaryan refused to rule out returning to Arsenal – who are now under the management of Mikel Arteta.

“I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer.

“Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there. You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.”

He also provided on how training is continuing despite Italy being in lockdown, adding: “We have the programme from the team for training at home, so I’m trying to keep myself fit.

“When I heard the situation wasn’t the best and everyone was asking us to stay home, I stopped going outside for a walk or a run.

“It’s better to stay inside and be an example to everyone, to show them that this is more important, to follow the rules and be at home.”