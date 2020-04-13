Here’s What Happened Today: Easter Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.iebrings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A member of the public strolling past a Cherry Blossom tree in full blossom along Sandymount Strand in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie It emerged that 31 more individuals had died of Covid-19 in Ireland and also 527 new cases were verified.

Simon Harris claimed a variety of variables, including ICU capability as well as the recreation rate of the coronavirus in Ireland, will identify the state of play after the government begins to reduce back constraints.

in Ireland, will identify the state of play after the government begins to reduce back constraints. Gardaí suspicious 2 big telecommunications poles were established ablaze purposely in Donegal.

poles were established ablaze purposely in Donegal. The HSE warned of substantial lacks in the number of dress readily available to medical care workers.

of substantial lacks in the number of dress readily available to medical care workers. Gardaí have appealed to the public for info relating to 17-year-old Robin Harte, that has actually been missing out on from Clonsilla considering that Thursday.

to the public for info relating to 17-year-old Robin Harte, that has actually been missing out on from Clonsilla considering that Thursday. Police in Fermanagh released a murder investigation following the fatality of an 18-year-old on Saturday evening.

following the fatality of an 18-year-old on Saturday evening. Over 100 coronavirus-related penalties have actually been provided in three days in Northern Ireland, authorities stated.

in three days in Northern Ireland, authorities stated. A third guy was jailed in connection with the major assault of a male in his 20s in Cork last Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL



A farmer attempts to scare terrify desert locusts cicadas Mwingi Town community Kitui CountyRegion Kenya.

A tiny goldendoodle, a mix of gold retriever as well as plaything poodle, plays with a packed animal. The puppy is eight weeks old and answers to the name Baloo.



Source: DPA/PA Images

A farmer attempts to scare frighten desert locusts in Mwingi Town community Kitui CountyRegion Kenya.