Here’s What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



Kai Plunkett aged 6 years old views the world from through the letterbox of his grandmother’s home in Coolock, Dublin.



Source: RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed a further 44 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 388 new cases of the disease in Ireland

of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 388 new cases of the disease in Ireland Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned unemployment will reach 22% by the end of the summer

No licences will be considered for events of over 5,000 people until September at the earliest

Debenhams workers were moved on by gardaí in Dublin after gathering to demand better treatment from the company, which announced it was to close

The State is to oppose a High Court challenge brought by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTE broadcaster Sean O’Rourke announced he is to retire in May.

WORLD



Badger the Border Collie at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire.



Source: PA

#KIM JONG UN: South Korea played down a report today that its leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary.

#IMMIGRATION: US President Donald Trump plans to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

PARTING SHOT

Well this is very wholesome: a video of a garda ushering a family of ducks away from the pub and back to the water.

As one clever Tweeter said: “The old bill with the young bill.”