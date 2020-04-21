Here’s What Happened Today: Tuesday

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Top Stories Leave a comment 

Here’s a roundup of what happened today.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3 Dublin Lockdown Covid-19_90597386
Kai Plunkett aged 6 years old views the world from through the letterbox of his grandmother’s home in Coolock, Dublin.

Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed a further 44 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 388 new cases of the disease in Ireland 
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned unemployment will reach 22% by the end of the summer
  • No licences will be considered for events of over 5,000 people until September at the earliest 
  • Debenhams workers were moved on by gardaí in Dublin after gathering to demand better treatment from the company, which announced it was to close 
  • The State is to oppose a High Court challenge brought by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • RTE broadcaster Sean O’Rourke announced he is to retire in May.  

WORLD

spring-weather-21st-apr-2020
Badger the Border Collie at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire.

Source: PA

#KIM JONG UN: South Korea played down a report today that its leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery, as speculation mounted over his absence from a key anniversary.

#IMMIGRATION: US President Donald Trump plans to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

PARTING SHOT

Well this is very wholesome: a video of a garda ushering a family of ducks away from the pub and back to the water.

As one clever Tweeter said: “The old bill with the young bill.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *