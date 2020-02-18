HGTV features first-ever THROUPLE searching for a dream home on House Hunters

HGTV has featured its first throuple couple on Wednesday night’s episode of House Hunters, but viewers’ thoughts about the inclusion of the polyamorous threesome on the show have been mixed.

Titled ‘Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,’ the episode that aired on Wednesday night followed Brian, Lori, and Angelica ‘Geli’ as they searched for their dream home in Colorado following their recent commitment ceremony in Aruba.

Brian, who is in sports marketing, explained that he and Lori married in 2002 and have two children, Jake, 10, and Isla, 12, whom they are raising with Geli.

‘I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual and interested in women and men, and so we evolved to point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives,’ he said.

Geli, a legal videographer, insisted she wasn’t looking to be a part of a throuple when she met Brian and Lori at a bar.

‘I didn’t plan on being in a relationship with a married couple, but it just happened very naturally,’ she said.

While Geli isn’t legally married to Lori and Brian, he stressed that they are committed to each other and ‘are all equals’ in their relationship.

The throuple decided to move to Colorado from Texas after Brian accepted a new job that would allow him to work remotely.

They left their children with their grandparents in Texas while they stayed in a vacation rental and searched for a new home to start the next chapters of their lives.

‘The past four years, I have been living in Lori and Brian’s house, so buying a house together as a throuple will signify our next big step as a family of five rather than all four of them plus me,’ Geli explained.

As House Hunters fans are well aware, it’s hard enough for two people to agree on a home they want to buy, let alone three.

Geli admitted that dealing with three different wants, needs, and clashing personalities would make finding a home more difficult.

They wanted to have enough space for their family, including a three-car garage, a large bedroom to fit all three of them, and a master bathroom with plenty of sink space.

‘The three-car garage symbolizes more than a three-car garage,’ Geli explained. ‘It’s about equality. It’s about having space for each of us.’

While Lori was hoping to take on some DIY projects, Geli wanted their home to be move-in ready. Brian, who claimed to be the ‘practical’ one, was really just concerned with getting a home office with a view.

The didn’t even agree on their budge going in. Lori and Geli only wanted to spend between $400,000 and $450,000 on a home, but Brian was willing to go up to $500,000.

They all had different houses in mind, but because Brian and Lori had already purchased a home together before, they let Geli make the final decision.

Fans took to Twitter to praise HGTV for featuring the throuple on the episode, which was called both ‘progressive’ and ‘educational.’

‘Oh my god. A throuple on House Hunters,’ tweeted feminist author Roxanne Gay, who later added: ‘Great episode!!!! Educational.’

‘HGTV really might be the most progressive show on TV. About to watch a polyamory couple fight over a house!’ another commented.

‘This new House Hunters features a throuple. HGTV STORMING into 2020,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Someone else admitted: ‘I was legit about to change the channel until I heard throuple. You have my FULL attention now lol #HouseHunters.’

Some, however, were less than pleased by the inclusive episode and slammed the network for featuring Brian, Lori, and Geli’s story.

‘I’m watching HGTV “House Hunters” and there is a “Throuple” looking for a home. I’m disappointed in #HGTV for promoting this as normal,’ one critic tweeted.

‘Wow @hgtv, I can’t believe you aired an episode of #HouseHunters with a “throuple”. I’ve been watching your channel and House Hunters every night for years and this made me change the channel. I’m disgusted you decided to air this and I won’t be watching HGTV again,’ wrote another shocked viewer.

HGTV spokesperson Chelsey Riemann shared a statement in support of the episode, telling USA Today: ‘We feature all homebuyers and living choices.’