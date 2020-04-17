High blood pressure: A simple exercise that will lower reading and reduce health risks

HIGH blood pressure is strongly tied to an unhealthy diet and living a sedentary lifestyle. Fortunately, both factors are relatively easy to combat in particular physical activity. Increasing this easy to do exercise has been proven to help with the dangerous condition. What is it?

High blood pressure is a common condition in which the long-term force of the blood against the artery walls is high enough that it may eventually cause health problems including heart disease. This is because consistently high blood pressure causes the arteries that supply oxygen and blood to the heart to lose their stretchiness. Hardened arteries restrict the amount of oxygen and blood that can be transported to the heart which is a potentially fatal occurrence.

High blood pressure is strongly linked to an unhealthy life which includes eating too much of the wrong kind of foods and not getting the recommended amount of physical activity. The NHS stresses at least 150 minutes of physical activities per week. It is therefore imperative to avoid an unhealthy lifestyle as this could make one susceptible to heart attacks or strokes.

For diet, a healthy-balanced one with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables will help. Avoiding salt as much as possible and keeping the processed foods to a minimum will all help. For exercise, sweating it out for hours is not necessary and there is an exercise to do which is relatively easy with great benefits. Walking is simple, enjoyable and requires no equipment, making it an excellent choice for anyone wanting to get into fitness but perhaps is far from being fit.

For a person suffering with high blood pressure, walking may hold the key to improved heart health. That’s the message from researchers who spoke at the annual meeting of the American College of Sports Medicine. A Korean study showed that walking just 40 minutes a day help to lower blood pressure in people suffering with hypertension. Another study also suggested that taking a stroll offers cardiovascular benefits for people who are morbidly obese.

The Korean researchers studied 23 men with prehypertension or hypertension. Normal blood pressure is a measurement of less than 120/80. Those with high blood pressure readings between normal blood pressure and high blood pressure are considered to have prehypertension. It was noted that blood pressure dropped by similar amounts after each type of exercise session.