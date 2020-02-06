High school principal apologizes for Facebook post that said ‘karma caught up with’ Kobe Bryant

A high school principal in Washington has been placed on administrative leave after she received threats over a post on her personal Facebook page that suggested former NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved.

Liza Sejkora, the principal of Camas High School, wrote on the day of Bryant’s death: ‘Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.’

She later deleted the post and apologized Monday in a written statement that called her words ‘inappropriate and tasteless,’ The Columbian newspaper reported Tuesday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a January 26 helicopter crash in California.

Bryant was accused in 2003 of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort.

Prosecutors dropped a felony sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. The woman later filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court in 2005.

Sejkora, the high school principal, said in a message to families Monday that she wanted ‘to apologize for suggesting that a person’s death is deserved. It was inappropriate and tasteless.’

She also apologized for the disruption her post caused at school and referred to it as ‘a personal, visceral reaction.’

‘As a career educator, the only adult job I’ve ever had for 22 years, we try to teach kids to think before they act, think before they speak, think before they post. I clearly didn’t in this situation,’ Dr. Sejkora said Tuesday afternoon.

‘I heard reports that Kobe Bryant had passed, just a visceral reaction to it. Posted quickly before I had any additional information.’

KGW8 reported that students were having a hard time forgiving her for the comments.

Some said the personal opinion from Dr. Sejkora – who has been principal for two-and-a-half years – made the school itself look bad.

‘It’s just really insensitive. There’s no real position for her to say that. Especially when she’s in such a place of power that she is right now,’ senior Adam Hoteit said. ‘She represents the school and that’s how everyone’s gonna see this town and this school.’

Senior Dorian Dahdli said: ‘Saying things, you should watch what you post because you know you might get backfire and that’s what happened in this situation. It just backfired pretty hard.’

But on Monday Dr. Sejkora had remained hopeful she would gain their respect again.

‘In an educational institution, we hope that students learn that you make mistakes you own it, you learn from it and move on,’ Dr. Sejkora told KGW.

‘That’s how we grow as humans. I am hoping to model that I messed up pretty big here. I want to earn their trust back, I want to earn my community’s trust back.

‘I want people to trust that they’re sending their students to Camas high school and not have it be tarnished with a bad decision I made.’

The principal will not be on the premises for a while amid the huge backlash.

‘In light of threats to Dr. Liza Sejkora and concern from our community, Dr. Sejkora has been placed on administrative leave,’ the school said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Students planned to walk out of school for nine minutes on Wednesday at 1.04pm, one minute for each victim in the helicopter crash.