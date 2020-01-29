Hiker grabbed by rescuer as she falls after clinging to roots on edge of cliff

A dramatic video has been released showing an elderly California hiker being rescued by a paramedic hoisted from a rescue helicopter just as she loses her grip and falls into a canyon.

The heart-stopping incident took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday in Rubio Canyon, a popular hiking destination located north of Pasadena, California.

An elderly couple were hiking in the area when they somehow fell off the trail.

LA County Fire is responding to a couple needing help in Rubio Canyon, located in Altadena. bit.ly/2RqZTPV

Firefighters and paramedics who responded to the scene found the 69-year-old woman desperately clinging to some roots protruding from the face of a cliff.

One of the first responders was lowered from Air Rescue 5 helicopter just below the stranded female hiker.

He was able to grab hold of the woman the moment as she lost her grip of the roots and fell into the void.

Video from Fox 11 Lost Angeles shows the rescuer holding the woman dressed in a red T-shirt in his arms as they are lifted from the canyon and flown to safety.

Both hikers suffered only minor scrapes and refused medical treatment.

An extended cut of the footage shows the paramedic leading the hikers on foot through the brush to a concrete circle resembling a small helipad.

The woman hugs her rescuer and takes a few pictures with him, before his colleagues on board the helicopter hovering above lower a cable and hoist him out of the canyon.

The Altadena Sheriff’s Station said in a statement the man and woman were later able to hike to the trailhead on their own without incident.