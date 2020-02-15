Hilarious moment driver smashes into two cars while maneuvering out of parking space

That’s gonna leave a dent.

A video uploaded to Instagram by a Brooklyn, New York resident, on Friday shows the driver of an SUV slowly back out of a space in a highly occupied parking lot.

But instead of slowly gliding out of the space in reverse by just stepping and releasing the brake pedal, this particular driver decided to slam on the gas.

As one would expect, the SUV barreled in reverse into a nearby car, smashing the front hood.

For good measure, the driver then hit the gas again, accelerating forward and slamming into another four-door sedan that was parked nearby.

One unidentified man who witnessed the mini-rampage threw his hands up as if to get the driver’s attention, but it appeared hopeless.