Hillary Clinton bids to raise millions for Jpe Biden with $100,000-a-head fundraising dinner on ZOOM

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Hillary Clinton is setting out on the virtual campaign trail for former Vice President Joe Biden, and will host her first fundraiser as an official surrogate for the presumed Democratic nominee later this month.

Clinton and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez are hosting an hour-long ‘virtual conversation’ on Zoom May 19, where the top tickets go for $100,000.

‘Biden for President and the Democratic National Committee cordially invite you to a a (sic) virtual conversation with Hillary Rodham Clinton and DNC Chair Tom Perez,’ the invite reads, with a typo.

The pricey event’s cheapest tickets go for $2,800, but the invite indicates there is a ‘limited availability’ for this option. Other contribution levels are ‘guest’ for $5,600-per-head, ‘friends’ give $15,600, ‘supporter’ tickets go for $41,100, ‘champions’ for $50,000 and ‘hosts’ are at the top and contribute $100,000.

Many times during presidential campaigns, prices like this for in-person events include different levels of accessibility to the candidate or surrogate at the event – but it’s unclear by the invitation how the prices differentiate with a virtual conversation over Zoom.

Zoom is being used by several companies and individuals to host multi-person events since stay-at-home orders were implemented.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, threw her support behind Biden last month, when the two appeared in a split-screen live-streamed endorsement video.

Perez will also appear at the Zoom dinner.

Biden became the presumed Democratic nominee in early April, when his remaining primary competition, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign.

Sanders subsequently joined Biden on a live-streamed video call where he endorsed the candidate – despite their glaring differences considering Biden is an establishment Democrat and Sanders a progressive who touted Democratic socialist ideas during both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Clinton has not yet publicly addressed the allegation that Biden sexually assaulted one of his congressional staffers in 1993 – an accusation that the candidate finally responded to more than a month after it was made public.

Tara Reade went public last month in a podcast interview, claiming Biden pushed her up against his Capitol Hill office wall and penetrated her with his fingers while she was a staffer in his Delaware Senate office.

Reade responded Tuesday to Clinton supporting Biden, even after she publicly shared that he sexually assaulted her.

‘I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat,’ Reade told FoxNews.com. ‘But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me.’

Perez responded on Sunday, comparing the accusations to the Clinton email scandal – dismissing it as just another move to try to derail the Democratic nominee.

‘This is like the Hillary emails, because there was nothing there,’ Perez told ABC News’ This Week.

He was referring to criticism of the former secretary of state’s use of a private email server during her time at the State Department under President Barack Obama.