Hillary Clinton explains why she talked about Monica Lewinsky affair in new Hulu documentary

Hillary Clinton has said she agreed to talk about her husband’s affair with Monica Lewinsky in a new Hulu documentary about her life because it would you ‘couldn’t do a film’ about her life without bringing it up.

The documentary does not air until March 6 but in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that will air on Thursday, Clinton discusses the production process.

She called it ‘draining’ and told how the director was adamant no topics would be off-limits once she and Bill had agreed to it.

‘Staying in my marriage was the gutsiest personal decision I ever made.

‘So for me, revisiting that, talking about it, for my husband also to agree to be in the film and also to be asked, made it a bit difficult, there’s no doubt about it.

‘But you couldn’t actually do a film about my life and not cover something that everybody knew about because you could read about it, and everybody had an opinion about (it),’ she said.

Lewinsky’s affair with then president Bill Clinton led to him being impeached in 1998 and then acquitted.

He at first denied they had any sexual contact.

Hillary stood by him, holding his hand at press conferences. She was condemned for the decision by some women, and praised by others.

In the Hulu documentary, both she and Bill are interviewed about the scandal.

‘It’s fascinating because as you go through the film, some of the women who have been my friends and who have supported me personally and every other way, they talked about how so many women would be really upset because I chose to stay with my husband.

‘A lot of the women would say, “I can’t support her, I don’t like her because she stayed with her husband.”

‘And they would say, “OK, why is that?’ And people would talk and pretty soon they would say that happened to my sister, that happened to my friend, and I always said everybody needs to make the best decision for you and your family.

‘It was such a strange conversation because some of the very same people who would say, “I could never support her,” would say literally in the next breath, “but I love her husband, I love Bill Clinton.”‘

Clinton said she hopes that by addressing it, she can help others.

‘It was a really emotionally draining experience to go through it again, but I have to say, once I saw the whole four hours of the documentary, I hope that our talking about this, my willingness to address all of this, really does help other people,’ she said.

‘People need to be thoughtful about the decisions they make in their own lives, and we should be kinder and more supportive to everybody who makes the best decisions that they think they can make,’ she said.

Clinton herself gave 36 hours worth of interviews for the film.

It will air on Hulu on March 6. It is unclear how much she was paid for it.