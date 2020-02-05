Hoda Kotb reveals her daughters Haley and Hope are ‘going to walk’ down the aisle at her wedding

Hoda Kotb has revealed her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine’s roles in her upcoming wedding to their father, financier Joel Schiffman.

The 55-year-old Today anchor, who got engaged in November, has been pretty laid back about wedding planning so far, but she does know she wants her little girls to have a special part in her big day.

‘I can’t even believe I’m saying that sentence: Our kids being part of our wedding,’ she told E! News, adding that her nearly three-year-old daughter Haley is already asking questions.

‘Haley’s been asking me, “What is it? What’s going on?”‘ she explained. ‘She’s like, “Am I coming to the party?” And I say, “Yes, you’re coming.” They’re going to walk. Joel and I will be there, and the rest of it is just icing.’

Hoda also opened up about how she and Joel are thinking about adopting a third child together — meaning there may be one more little one taking part in their wedding.

‘Joel and I have talked about expanding just because we feel like we have room and we have love and we have everything,’ she said. ‘Do everything you can while you’re here. You get one ride.’

The journalist was recently discussing her wedding and potential plans to expand her family when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

When the host asked if she wanted more children, Hoda admitted that she’s ‘not 100 [per cent]sure.’

‘I’m a sign person,’ she said. ‘I always look for signs, and I feel like there are some signs out there …

‘I’ll tell you, I was scribbling in my journal, and I was asking myself that question,’ she continued. ‘And I wrote in there, “I’m wondering if we should.” I wrote, “Do we have enough love?” I wrote, “Yes.” And I said, “Do we have time?” And I wrote, “Yes.” And, I said, “Would our family be more enhanced?” I wrote, “Yes.”

‘I was thinking, maybe the answer is yes.’

Hoda admitted that she has had reservations about expanding her family when she is in her mid-50s and Joel is 61, but she believes her fears have been unfounded.

‘I was scared because we’re older. But then I realized, they’ll have each other,’ she said of her daughters Haley Joy, two, and Hope Catherine, nine months.

‘When you’re parents later in life, like, watching Haley and Hope together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever. That’s it. That’s all I want.’

Hoda shared that she has actually been working on her fitness to ensure she can keep up with her two little ones as they get older.

‘I actually, for the first time got a trainer, and he said, ‘Well, what do you want to do?’ she recalled. ‘I said, “I want to get on the floor and get up 100 times.” I said, “I want to be able to lift up 35 pounds and throw 35 pounds in the air.”

‘He goes, “Do you want toned arms? I go, “I don’t care. I want to get down and get up, get down and get up.” And that’s what I’ve been doing. I think it’s funny. When you want to do something, your energy kicks in.’

Hoda also discussed her wedding plans during the interview, saying she and Joel will probably tie the knot later this year.

‘I think we’re gonna do it in the fall, and I think it’s gonna be super simple, like, no big deal,’ she said. ‘We’ll bring some friends. We’ll probably be on a beach somewhere.’

The couple of six years was vacationing in Mexico in November when Joel surprised her by popping the question. She explained that they had talked about getting married but kept putting it off.

Hoda admitted that she was dipping her fingers in the churro sauce she was eating on the beach when Joel told her he’d like to say something.

‘He started talking and I was looking at him and I said, “Oh, my God, this is going somewhere.” He literally kicked the seat out from under him and dropped down on one knee.

‘I didn’t know I could be shocked, and I actually didn’t know I could love him more, but I did in that moment. And I felt different ever since,’ she said.

‘I thought we were in love and love is love, so what. But I did feel different the minute he proposed.’