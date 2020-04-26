Holby City’s Rosie Marcel strips topless for seductive self-isolation snap

Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor in BBC medical drama Holby City, has taken to Instagram to share a topless selfie for charity as she tries to help raise money for an animal organisaiton

The actress, 42, has taken to social media to share a topless selfie after she promised the Berkshire branch of the National Animal Welfare Trust she would “do anything” to help the group sell the book to make some much-needed cash.

Rosie, best known for playing Jac Naylor in the BBC medical drama, left little to the imagination as she posed for the saucy selfie with just Julian Rota’s book titled Animal Trust covering her assets.

The TV personality laid herself bare as she looked seductively at the the camera.

Rosie penned alongside the snap: “I promised @nawtuk #Berkshire I’d do anything I could to sell this book to raise some much needed funds and I’ve heard sex sells so.

“Sorry?!?! Sex only sells if you’re under the age of 25 with rippling muscles and go to your (home) gym four times a day? Awkward. I’ll just get right back into my hoodie then. What a plonker.

Changing her tone, Rose continued: “On a serious note these are really tough times for many charities.

“If you can afford to support #NAWTBerkshire by buying Julian Rota’s new book or simply donating, it would mean everything to them and me.

Rosie later joked: “And if you’re lucky I’m hoping @chris.packham will be doing a similar post soon…… challenge.”

The actress continued to pen the contact details and how people can purchase the book.

Rosie joined the cast of Holby City in 2005 and it was revealed in BBC’s Annual Report for 2016 that she was one of the one of the BBC’s highest-paid stars with an annual salary for her role in Holby City in the range of £200,000 to £249,00.

The actress’ salary also made Rosie the highest-paid actor on the series.

Holby City is currently taking an extended break from screens after becoming one of many shows to have shut down production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has seen EastEnders, Coonation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks all suspend filming – cutting their weekly episodes as a result – while Doctors and Casualty have also shut down.

The BBC confirmed last month that the show, along with all of its continuing dramas, was suspending production until further notice as a result of the outbreak.

The show has since done its bit to help in the pandemic, donating ventilators used in the series to the newly-built NHS Nightingale Hospital in London.

It has not yet been confirmed when Holby City will be returning to screens.